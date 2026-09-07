A European man is going viral after sharing his reaction to Walmart, with the store’s enormous aisles and oversized food products leaving him laughing throughout his visit. TikToker @404_sag calls Walmart a “museum” and the “biggest tourist attraction” for Europeans visiting the U.S. as he tours the aisles and points out products he says he doesn’t typically see in Europe.

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At the time of publication, the video had garnered more than 1.2 million views and 28,400 comments.

Man ‘Tours’ Walmart, Showcasing the Enormous Sizes of Certain Foods and Condiments

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In his now-viral clip, TikToker @404_sag says Walmart is the “biggest tourist attraction” to him as a European in America. He then has someone film him as he heads into the store and begins showing off some of the “exhibits.”

He starts by pointing out the size of the store, which he says is huge. It’s so big that he admits he’s even gotten lost inside. “You can’t compare this to Europe,” he says of the store.

He then heads over to a refrigerated section and pulls out a box of premade pizza. He calls attention to the size of the pizza and immediately begins laughing. He then heads over to the bakery section and jokes that he’s going to look for some “real bread” before grabbing a loaf. He then chuckles while pointing out the long list of ingredients on the back.

His third stop is the meat department, where he grabs a huge pack of ground beef. To emphasize just how much meat is packed into the packaging, he holds it up against his forearm. He then jokes, “You can beat someone up with this piece of meat.”

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Image Credit: TikTok | @404_sag

He then finds the international section and skims the shelves before heading over to the ice cream aisle, where he again bursts into laughter over the larger sizes of the ice cream tubs. Later, he finds a huge jar of pickles, seemingly surprised by its size, and also grabs a large container of mayonnaise. He then shows off a three-liter bottle of Coca-Cola, which he says he hasn’t seen in Europe.

While he says he’s seen iced tea in Europe, he hasn’t seen the larger size Walmart carries. Other items he calls out include a pack of 60 eggs, which again makes him laugh, and a gallon of milk, which he also says he’s never seen in Europe.

One person in the comments wrote, “he’s laughing AT us, not with us,” and that comment garnered almost 270,000 likes, signaling that plenty of people agree.

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Another commenter joked, “1 Walmart = shopping center in EU.”

One commenter asked, "How do you consume that before the expiration date?"

Another user asked, “How large is an average American fridge? The size of a room?”

The reactions were mixed, with some viewers finding his observations amusing while others took issue with the way he reacted to American food and grocery stores. Either way, his Walmart tour gave commenters plenty to debate in the comments.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific Walmart location shown in the video or the TikToker’s claims about the availability and size of certain products in Europe. The details above reflect the account and observations shared by @404_sag on TikTok.