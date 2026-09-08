A woman on TikTok recalled her experience with her first Hinge match, whom she initially saw as a potential partner. The creator, @doseofchi, later said she had become too invested in the connection. At the time of publication, the video had received more than 300,000 views and nearly 800 comments, with many viewers saying she was better off walking away.

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The creator said the experience happened around 2020 or 2021, when she lived in Fort Worth, Texas. She said she downloaded Hinge around that time and connected with a man who initially seemed promising.

They began chatting on the app and eventually exchanged social media accounts and phone numbers. Chi said they FaceTimed and talked frequently, sometimes for hours, and she enjoyed his personality and sense of humor.

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The two lived in different parts of Texas. When they planned their first date, Chi said he suggested Legacy West in Plano, about five minutes from him but 45 minutes from her.

Chi said she considered the choice a red flag and suggested meeting somewhere closer to the midpoint between them. However, he insisted that Legacy West offered more activities.

She eventually agreed to the location but asked to change the date time so she wouldn't have to drive back to Fort Worth late at night. According to Chi, he responded, "That's no problem. You could just spend the night with me."

The creator said she rejected the suggestion. About a month later, the man contacted her again and said he wanted to meet in person. She said he again suggested a location closer to him.

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When she suggested meeting closer to Fort Worth, she said he rejected the idea and said there was not much to do there. He also told her that if he had to drive that far, he would spend the night with her.

Chi said she eventually told him not to contact her again but acknowledged that she made another mistake by keeping him on social media.

Her Hinge Match Later Invited Her to Jamaica

About two months later, Chi said the man contacted her again and invited her to Jamaica for his birthday. She declined because they had never met in person.

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"I've watched First 48. I'm not going out the country with a man that I can't even go on a first date with," she said.

As his birthday approached, Chi said the man added her to his Close Friends list on Instagram. She then saw a photo of him having dinner with another woman. She said she removed and blocked him on social media.

About a week later, while she was on her way to work, she said she received several calls from an unknown number. Thinking it might be an emergency, she answered and realized the caller was her former Hinge match, who was crying.

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She said he later texted her that his mother might be in danger. His mother lived and worked in Lekki, Nigeria, where a shooting occurred in 2020. He told Chi that the shooting was happening near his mother's office and that he couldn't reach her.

Chi said she was confused about why he had contacted her because they had never met. Still, she followed updates about the shooting on her phone and told him she would pray for his mother.

He eventually told her that his mother was safe and that cell towers had briefly gone down, preventing him from reaching her.

Viewers focused on the man's repeated attempts to arrange a date on his terms and his continued contact with Chi.

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One commenter wrote, "The fact that he didn’t automatically agree to meet you halfway for the 1st date…and just kept pushing his agenda…is scary actually."

Another commenter advised people to be more cautious about sharing personal information with dating-app matches.

"Why are y'all giving men you don't even know so much access to you? Stop giving out phone numbers, social media, your full names. Leave the conversation in the dating app and if you progress then you can take it offline," the commenter wrote.

The TikToker said the experience made her more cautious about becoming too invested in Hinge matches before meeting them in person.

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The Daily Dot could not independently verify @doseofchi’s account of her interactions with the Hinge match. The story is based on her recollection and the details she shared in her TikTok video.