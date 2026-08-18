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People Are Sharing the ‘Healthy Habits’ They Think Are Quietly Wrecking Them — Self-Improvement Culture and Coffee Made the Top of the List

By Reni

8:11 AM CDT on August 18, 2026

Reddit pointed out healthy habits slowly wrecking people and it's not what you think.

Reddit pointed out healthy habits slowly wrecking people and it’s not what you think.

|Image Credit: Reference Images via Canva

Reddit users shared the 'healthy habits' they believe are quietly damaging people's wellbeing without their realizing it. And the top answers included self-improvement and coffee. Many contemplated the boundaries of improving oneself and staying caffeinated. 

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@Just_a_dude_828 popped the question to those visiting the popular SubReddit ‘Ask Reddit.’ The question has over 1,800 upvotes as of publication, and a little over 800 comments with a wide range of answers. 

As previously mentioned, the top comments included self-improvement and the beloved beverage, coffee. Let’s start with why Redditors feel that the betterment of oneself is perhaps unknowingly wreaking havoc on a person. 

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The top answer with 5,000 upvotes described it as “perpetual and interminable,” saying, “(It) only exacerbates stress because you’re striving for an unobtainable perfection.” However, they don’t disregard it entirely. 

The commenter described self-improvement as 'excellent' when tied to realistic goals, citing reading, journaling, optimizing sleep, and tracking steps and calories as examples. 

Before concluding their reasoning, the user reminded fellow Redditors, “Just remember that you’re human. You’re not infallible.” Many commenters agreed, adding their own observations about the limits of self-improvement.

Reddit Pointed Out That Caffeine Was Also a Big Problem 

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The next top answer turned out to be caffeine. The most popular way to consume it has become drinking coffee. Drinking coffee for an energy boost or simply for the taste is not itself a concern, commenters said. 

But have too much and that could indeed become a problem. An article by Foods Alive also discussed the dangers of drinking coffee regularly. One of the dangers cited by the website includes dissolving teeth enamel, which is detrimental to oral health. 

Comment
byu/Just_a_dude_828 from discussion
inAskReddit

But it’s not just coffee that Redditors were worried about; it’s getting addicted to a caffeine boost. A Redditor mentioned, “Caffeine addiction is no joke. There’s nothing available to help support addicts with getting clean from it.” The user who commented shared their struggle with it. 

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In a thread, the user mentioned that they had to be gradually weaned from caffeine entirely and highlighted their struggles when they couldn’t have it. This sparked empathy from those who viewed the comment. 

Another top answer was using Artificial Intelligence, or AI, regularly. Many claimed using it has caused some to become over-dependent on it. From teachers to employees, many mentioned that people were also, in a way, becoming addicted to AI.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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