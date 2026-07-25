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‘What Does This Mean?’: DoorDash Customer Posts Driver Text on Reddit — Commenters Had the Answer

By Reni

9:46 AM CDT on July 25, 2026

DoorDash customer was baffled by the confusing text, but Reddit saved the day.

DoorDash customer was baffled by the confusing text, but Reddit saved the day.

|Image Credit: Reference Images via Canva

A DoorDash customer was baffled after receiving a rather confusing text from his delivery partner. Redditors in the DoorDash subreddit offered several explanations.

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The Redditor @fireboats shared their most recent interaction with a delivery agent after getting a strange text. According to the screenshot, the customer told the driver a large Coke was missing from the order.

In response, the person replied in fragmented sentences. First, they confirmed that they were given four drinks in total to be delivered. However, the next two sentences are what confused the Redditor.

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One of them read: “Who was I think was limited and too thirsty.” Another read, “It was for drink.” Below the picture of the text, the user wondered if the individual drank their Coke, saying, “I don’t understand.” 

In the next sentence, the Redditor revealed the remnants of the order from which the Coke was missing. The customer cited the hot weather as the reason for ordering two lemonades, two Frosties, and a large Coke.

The DoorDash Customer Was Baffled But Reddit Sorted It Out

As of publication, the post had received more than 6,400 upvotes and 168 comments. Many of them translated the text and offered some clarity and highly plausible scenarios for the text. 

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An individual in the comment section claimed that it was a ‘voice-to-text’ feature, sparking a series of agreements from fellow Redditors. Many of them claimed it even made perfect sense, since the delivery agent could have been driving at the time. 

Another suggested, “I think the first response they texted themselves but then used voice-to-text to try to clarify, and maybe had an accent as well.” Several other users seemed to agree that it was the popular feature that resulted in the confusing text. 

Comment
byu/fireboats from discussion
indoordash

One more Redditor came up with a literal translation of the seemingly jumbled text, prompting high praise from people in the comment section. 

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The user agreed that voice-to-text likely caused the confusion and offered a translation, writing, “Yeah, they gave me four drinks. Two were, I think, lemonade and two Frosties. It was four drinks.”

Impressed by the decoding, one user even asked them if they could translate their mother’s texts. Upon reading the decoded messages, the OP replied, saying, “This was helpful, thanks!”

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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