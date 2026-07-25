‘What Does This Mean?’: DoorDash Customer Posts Driver Text on Reddit — Commenters Had the Answer

A DoorDash customer was baffled after receiving a rather confusing text from his delivery partner. Redditors in the DoorDash subreddit offered several explanations.

Featured Video

The Redditor @fireboats shared their most recent interaction with a delivery agent after getting a strange text. According to the screenshot, the customer told the driver a large Coke was missing from the order.

In response, the person replied in fragmented sentences. First, they confirmed that they were given four drinks in total to be delivered. However, the next two sentences are what confused the Redditor.

Advertisement

One of them read: “Who was I think was limited and too thirsty.” Another read, “It was for drink.” Below the picture of the text, the user wondered if the individual drank their Coke, saying, “I don’t understand.”

In the next sentence, the Redditor revealed the remnants of the order from which the Coke was missing. The customer cited the hot weather as the reason for ordering two lemonades, two Frosties, and a large Coke.

The DoorDash Customer Was Baffled But Reddit Sorted It Out

As of publication, the post had received more than 6,400 upvotes and 168 comments. Many of them translated the text and offered some clarity and highly plausible scenarios for the text.

Advertisement

An individual in the comment section claimed that it was a ‘voice-to-text’ feature, sparking a series of agreements from fellow Redditors. Many of them claimed it even made perfect sense, since the delivery agent could have been driving at the time.

Another suggested, “I think the first response they texted themselves but then used voice-to-text to try to clarify, and maybe had an accent as well.” Several other users seemed to agree that it was the popular feature that resulted in the confusing text.

Comment

byu/fireboats from discussion

indoordash

One more Redditor came up with a literal translation of the seemingly jumbled text, prompting high praise from people in the comment section.

Advertisement

The user agreed that voice-to-text likely caused the confusion and offered a translation, writing, “Yeah, they gave me four drinks. Two were, I think, lemonade and two Frosties. It was four drinks.”

Impressed by the decoding, one user even asked them if they could translate their mother’s texts. Upon reading the decoded messages, the OP replied, saying, “This was helpful, thanks!”