Woman Told a Fellow Shopper to Leave the Country and ‘Eat Your Bacon’ at a Connecticut Store — X Is Calling for Accountability

A video of a woman at a ShopRite in Stamford, Connecticut, telling another shopper to leave America and "return to your home country" while body shaming her has drawn widespread condemnation on X — and calls for the store to respond. The video was shared via a verified user on X who goes by @Suzzierizzo1.

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The X user described the shopper as an Indian woman returning items — a characterization that has not been independently verified.

In the video, the woman was seen checking out a few items of her own while letting out profanities at the shopper. This happened while the video was being recorded by an unknown individual, believed to be the shopper.

A racist woman was upset because this Indian girl had some returns at the ShopRite market in Stamford,Connecticut so she started calling her fat & telling her to go eat more baconThen she started with the get out of my Country bs you don’t belong here.The store didn’t help either pic.twitter.com/qbDZijQuUn — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 3, 2026

In addition to the profanity, the woman body shamed the shopper, saying, “Go eat your bacon…Lord knows she has been (eating her bacon).” Shortly after, she proceeded to leave the establishment. Before leaving, however, she made one final comment

The woman looked right at the cashier, told them she loved them, and encouraged them to have a beautiful day. Soon after, she walked away without looking back at the shopper.

The footage showed no visible intervention from store staff or management during the incident. The verified user addressed it, saying, “The store didn’t help her either.” However, whether or not the store stepped in later remains unknown.

Users on X Had a Lot to Say to The Woman at ShopRite

The video of the woman’s behavior at the ShopRite store quickly went viral on the X platform. The post had drawn nearly 98,000 views and approximately 300 comments on X as of publication.

Many users tagged ShopRite in the comment section, asking for accountability. Some addressed the incident. Some even expressed their confusion over why the woman mentioned bacon out of context.

A user said, “BACON? The store manager should tell her not to shop at the store anymore.” Another said, “If I were the person helping her, I’d refuse the transaction and tell her to get out.” A third user wondered, “What is wrong with people anymore? What happened to human decency?”

What's up with that @ShopRiteStores — Lidiana Rodriguez (@Roecolidi) June 3, 2026

Similarly, a fourth user said, “How do you have the audacity to tell someone to get out of a country that was built by the ancestors of others?” A final one said, “So you told an Indian to go eat bacon? She thinks bacon is slimming?”

Many users were calling for the woman from the video to be identified. The identities of both individuals had not been publicly confirmed as of publication — neither the woman nor ShopRite had issued a statement following the incident.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details from the video. The article above reflects @Suzierizzo1's account as shared on X.