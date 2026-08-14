Mom Says Dad Didn’t Pay His Share of Son’s First Birthday

A viral video has sparked debate after a mother said she did not invite her child's father to his first birthday party because he did not pay his share of the expenses. According to the mother, he did not contribute his share of the party expenses, so she did not invite him.

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"I asked you for half, you said you didn't have it," she says in the video, referring to the cost of the party for their child.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime deal," the father can then be heard saying. The camera then pans across the birthday party after the celebration.

"Be careful who y'all have kids by," he cautions in the video's caption.

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Watch this mother leave the baby daddy out of their son’s first birthday celebration because he failed to contribute half of the money she asked him to pay for the birthday. He says he was heartbroken because his son only gets one first birthday.



And now the internet is split,… pic.twitter.com/F87YUGYMSW — Chikky (@chickyxime) August 14, 2026

Commenters debated whether the parents' dispute affected their child's birthday

Some commenters argued that the parents' disagreement over money should not have affected the child's first birthday.

One X commenter wrote, "The child’s first birthday isn’t a bill that has to be split 50/50 before a parent is allowed to show up. Making attendance conditional on money turns the kid’s only first birthday into a power move between adults. Financial responsibility matters, but so do the photos and memories that will never include his dad. The child is the one who loses either way."

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"The child deserved both parents present, regardless of who paid for the celebration," another commenter said.

Others sided with the mom. "I think what she did was a good one ..Not a terrible thing to do .. the birthday will come and go," another X user wrote.

The idea of co-parenting was also brought up. Some users argued that co-parenting should be a mutual arrangement focused on the child.

"The child only gets one first birthday. Using money as a reason to erase the father from the memories is cold. Co-parenting isn’t a business transaction," said one.

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There are arguments to be seen on both sides. The video provides only the father's account, so it is unclear whether he has previously failed to contribute to expenses for their child. If the father has repeatedly failed to contribute to expenses, that context could provide additional explanation for the mother's decision.

Without additional context, it is unclear whether the incident reflects a one-time disagreement or an ongoing dispute between the parents. No additional video was provided to offer further context.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the parents' dispute or whether the father had previously failed to contribute his share of expenses. The video does not provide additional context about the parents' financial arrangement.