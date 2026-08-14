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Woman Says She Didn’t Realize She Parked in a Handicapped Spot — ‘I Didn’t See the Blue Lines’

2:00 PM CDT on August 14, 2026

This Woman Said She Didn't Notice She Parked in a Handicapped Spot, But He Booted her and Refused to Remove it Unless She Paid

This Woman Said She Didn’t Notice She Parked in a Handicapped Spot, But He Booted her and Refused to Remove it Unless She Paid

|Photo Credit: X/@Chicago_Goofies

A video on X showing a woman's car being booted has sparked debate after the woman said she didn't realize she had parked in an accessible space. The woman argued that the space lacked the blue markings she expected to see in an accessible parking spot and said she didn't believe she should have to pay.

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However, the person who placed the boot on her car did not change his position. He told her she needed to pay with a credit card on the spot. Failure to pay would result in her car being towed, which would likely cost more for her to pick up at the police impound.

The video sparked debate over whether the handicapped spot was clearly marked

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From the moment the video began, things were heated between the car owner and the security boot patrol man. The woman was screaming in anger at the top of her voice to the point that her speech was unclear.

The boot patrol guy even said, "You're doing too much. I'm gonna wait until you calm down." She replied, "I'm calm, I'm calm," but she was obviously upset. But people in the comments said that perhaps, if she wasn't so loud and combative, he might've waived off the payment.

One X user commenter wrote, "Just pay & fight it in court. Not realizing it was not a handicap spot is an excuse. Not to be mean but because you're obviously not attractive & a bad attitude he will probably not fold. My co-worker who is really attractive & a very sweet attitude it happened to her."

The booting agent told her, "You parked in the wrong spot, now deal with it!" But she continued to yell over him. Eventually, she asked whether he was ready to process the payment to remove the boot from her vehicle. At one point, she appeared to speak with someone on the phone about the situation.

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Despite her response to being booted, she made a point that some of the commenters found valid. She argued that blue markings on the pavement would normally make an accessible parking space more obvious to drivers. However, there was a handicapped sign on the pavement, but there were no blue lines to accompany it at this plaza location.

But if you look closely at the wall of the building in front of the spot she was parked in, you can clearly see a blue and white handicapped sign, signaling a handicapped parking spot.

One X user agreed with the woman's point, "She’s 100% right. For it to be a legal handicap parking spot it must be marked with three indicators, not an obscure sign attached to the building. The actual parking stall must be designated with the three indicators."

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Another commenter said, "Normally, I would never ever ever ever side with this lady but that sign is tiny and it’s on the wall where there’s a bunch of other crap. In New York, the ground is supposed to have blue paint on it and it’s supposed to be very obvious that it’s handicapped. I don’t know the Law where she is but this is not clearly marked."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the parking violation, including whether the space met the legal requirements for accessible parking.

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Akil Rashid

Akil is a Caribbean native who enjoys writing, reading, music, and fitness. He loves exploring new ideas, telling engaging stories, and making the most of every experience. When he’s not working, he enjoys living life to the fullest.

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