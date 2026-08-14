‘Inflation Has Lost Its Mind’: Shopper’s Halloween Candy Price Video Goes Viral as X Debates Shrinkflation and Chocolate Quality

Some U.S. shoppers are now experiencing sticker shock when it comes to Halloween candy, as they have complained on X that favorite sweets now cost more even though, in their opinion, they taste different or are available in smaller amounts.

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In one such video shared by @WallStreetApes, a man is seen walking around a grocery store and pointing out the prices of Halloween candy. He said "inflation has lost its mind" and goes on to say that a bag with 55 Reese’s candy costs $29.

Later in the 40-second clip, a second narrator uses both Google and ChatGPT to find out if the prices have actually gone up. The video cited a FinanceBuzz analysis finding that typical bulk Halloween candy prices rose about 78% between 2020 and 2025.

The figure is from FinanceBuzz, which showed that the average price of a 100-piece bag of mixed Halloween candy rose from $9.19 in 2020 to $16.39 in 2025, so there was an increase of 78%. The report also said that overall U.S. inflation rose by about 25% over that period.

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Halloween candy is so expensive, Americans are being forced to opt out of Trick or Treating



A bag of small Reece’s candy at Vons is $29.99 on sale….



You’re not crazy, candy prices really have skyrocketed. Halloween candy prices have risen about 78% just since 2020



Americans… pic.twitter.com/0a27HFRHjT — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 13, 2026

On X, a user said, "The chocolate tastes terrible now. I didn't used to think it was possible to have bad Snickers." Another wondered how candy companies could "massively cheapen the ingredients AND raise prices".

Some commenters focused on the cost of handing out candy, for example one who decided against buying a single-serving bag of M&M’s after noticing that the price was over $3. Another joked that giving out dollar bills might end up being cheaper, given how expensive candy now is.

The broader confectionery industry has been grappling with higher cocoa costs. In October 2024, Reuters found that U.S. candy companies had been changing some of their Halloween products to include gummies, licorice and other non-chocolate items because of the high price of chocolate and problems with the supply of cocoa. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index for candy and chewing gum had increased by 10% from the previous year by December 2025.

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It’s all junk anyway. Celebrate with a costume party for kids. Hand out homemade cupcakes & play games. — Dr.SamPrescott1775 (@DrPrescott1775) August 13, 2026

For shoppers, the discussion isn't just economic either. A number of X users recalled the Halloween treats they used to have as children, like homemade popcorn balls, candy apples and cinnamon sticks.

Some commenters said they would rather give children money than spend heavily on packaged candy.