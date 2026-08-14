A man’s outburst inside of a McDonald’s restaurant is going viral on X. While eating inside the restaurant, he is seen throwing fries and his drink on the floor while demanding that staff clean them up. Soon after, staff asked the man to leave, but he had already caused both a mess and a scene.

Featured Video

Guy at McDonald’s decides lunch is the perfect time for a full meltdown.



Throws a handful of fries on the floor, starts screaming “Clean it up!” at the top of his lungs, then launches his drink across the table. Keeps going, kicks a chair, and on his way out kicks the door for… pic.twitter.com/aAGMrAcgDg — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) August 12, 2026

The video shows the man seated by a window at a McDonald’s. He starts by throwing a handful of french fries at the person recording the video. He yells, “Clean ’em up!” multiple times while continuing to throw more food onto the ground.

An employee quickly confronts the man, telling him to leave the restaurant. While being told to get out, the man once again says, “I said clean them up” about the fries on the floor. He doesn’t stop with the fries. He also throws a full drink at the employee.

Advertisement

On his way out, he kicks a chair across the McDonald’s and in the direction of the person recording him and the McDonald’s employee. He kicks the door and walks out while yelling something that is difficult to make out.

It’s unclear what caused the man to have this meltdown. The recording appears to begin after the confrontation was already underway. “Guy at McDonald’s decides lunch is the perfect time for a full meltdown,” the video's caption reads. “Just a grown man having a complete breakdown over nothing in the middle of a McDonald’s.”

Viewers Question What Led to the McDonald’s Outburst

X users were upset by the way this man treated the fast food joint’s employees. “All fast-food restaurants should be issued electric cattle prods to be used when their customers attack them. This video was rather mild compared to most I've seen with the restaurant being trashed completely,” wrote one user. Another added, “Managers should have authority to tase anyone acting like this.”

Advertisement

Others wondered if there was more to the story. “There’s more to this story, what led up to this bad behavior? Were they kicking him out because he was there too long, they don’t like white people, they want internet time just not from the jungle rats or he’s just an asshole?” asked one user. Another wrote, “Is he pissed because he's being recorded, or is he being recorded because he's pissed.”

Someone came up with their own solution to the problem, “Make McDonald's strictly a drive thru. Would fix that. Remodel the whole building. Have 4 or 5 lanes. Figure it out and make it work. No bathrooms open to the public, as well.”

The video provides little context about what happened before the confrontation. While some people may act out like this for no reason, many X users wondered whether something had happened in the restaurant that provoked the man before the video began.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify what happened before the video began or what led to the confrontation.