Woman Snatches Rideshare Man’s Phone Through Open Window

A rideshare driver learned the hard way to keep his phone away from an open window when a woman reached inside and grabbed it. She took off running, and the driver rushed out of his car to chase after her.

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The caption on the video says he could not catch her and that she got away with his phone. However, there is no other evidence to suggest that this is what happened. The video ends here.

An app driver was sitting in his car waiting for his passenger when a woman suddenly reached through the open window, snatched his phone right out of his hand and took off running. He immediately jumped out and chased after her, but couldn’t catch her and she got away with the… pic.twitter.com/rhivgwfQh5 — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) August 12, 2026

Commenters discuss how the phone was left within reach

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Many users pointed out that the driver's phone was mounted close to the open window, with some suggesting he should have placed it closer to the center of the car. Others warned that similar thefts can be used to distract drivers before someone steals their vehicle.

"Sometimes this happens so that they can get you to leave your car wide open and then your car gets stolen as well. Heads on a swivel gents and ladies," one X commenter wrote.

A user noticed that this woman did not come out of nowhere: "She was sitting in his backseat then snatched it after she got out so she didnt walk right up to the car. Stupid thing to do in general ESPECIALLY if you ordered the ride or someone did for you. Looks like he was waiting for the her to get out," the user wrote.

"One of the number one reasons I never sit in public areas with my windows down," said another X user.

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Viewers also notice the driver's unusual seat decoration

The video also prominently features a decoration hanging near the driver's seat that reads ‘Sex King.’ The decoration quickly became a topic of discussion in the comments.

"Damn. they robbed the sex king. who would have guessed?" one user wrote.

"I could be wrong but I don't think actual sex kings drive Toyotas," another user wrote.

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Other users still found it cringey. "I mean the 'Sex King' thing hanging from the rearview mirror makes me feel less bad for this guy," one user wrote.

The decoration is certainly an unusual choice for a rideshare driver. Regardless, the decoration does not change what happened in the video: The woman reached through the open window and took the driver's phone.

The video provides no indication of whether the driver recovered his phone. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify whether the woman got away with the driver's phone, as the video ends before the outcome of the chase is shown.