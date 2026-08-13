A woman and her husband were visiting North Carolina when they were involved in a minor car accident. What began as a minor crash quickly escalated, with a woman repeatedly punching and kicking their car.

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A video of the confrontation is going viral, showing the woman trying to open the couple’s car door while Rodriguez speaks with police on the phone.

?DEAR GOD!!!!!



A deranged Black woman has ATTACKED the vehicle of a White woman in Charlotte NC in what appears to be a fit of extreme road rage.



The victim says she was, "just visiting" Charlotte NC when a Black women rear ended her and then DROVE IN FRONT OF HER, BLOCKED HER… pic.twitter.com/dGCjBtHDJb — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) August 12, 2026

The video shows the woman punching the car’s window over and over again. The woman in the car, named Elizabeth is on the phone with police during the incident. She begins kicking the car with full force. Rodriguez tells the person on the phone that her husband is recording the entire incident, and that she doesn’t feel safe as the aggression gets worse.

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At one point, the woman tries to open the door of the car. Thankfully, all of the car doors were locked, barring her from taking the confrontation inside. As the woman continues to kick the car, you can tell she is yelling at Rodriguez and her husband. However, we can’t hear what she is saying. Later in the video, Rodriguez says the woman was cursing at her.

The 911 operator asked whether they could see any weapons on the woman or tell if she was intoxicated. They weren’t sure. All they knew was that her behavior was scaring them. “She’s cussing at us and spitting all over my car,” she says.

Rodriguez explained that the woman hit her car into traffic, only to come out and start trying to beat down the door of her car. She eventually gets back into her own car, but she soon returns to the couple's vehicle while yelling at them.

The video cuts off when the woman gets back in her car. We don’t see what happened when the authorities arrived. What we do know is that the woman left dents all over Rodriguez’s car.

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Viewers Debate the Woman’s Behavior During the Confrontation

The video drew a range of reactions on X. Some wanted an update on the situation, writing, “Would love a follow-up, hopefully body-cam, of her getting arrested and how she's charged. Do NOT let her plea down to next to nothing,” someone else said the system is broken entirely, “We let deranged violent criminals roam the streets and do whatever they want. Our entire local government system is broken because it has become corrupted at every level. Mayors, police, prosecutors, judges. All trying to destroy our country.”

Many people were wondering why the couple didn’t do anything to protect themselves in the situation, while others noted that it was important they kept their doors locked to avoid things escalating even further.

Some commenters expressed frustration over the confrontation. Several commenters expressed sympathy for the couple after watching the confrontation.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the crash or what happened after the video ended. The account of the incident is based on Rodriguez’s statements in the video and the footage shared online.