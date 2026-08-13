Woman’s Phone Falls Into Ocean, Records the Unexpected

A woman dropped her phone into the ocean while attempting to record herself, and the footage it captured underwater surprised viewers.

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In the clip, which has been reshared by X user @TheFigen_, the woman can be seen putting her phone in an upright position to take a video of herself. But as she walked away to pose, the phone tipped backward and fell into the water. Since it was already in recording mode, the phone continued to record, but what it captured has the internet surprised.

A woman hit record to take a video of herself, but her phone dropped into the ocean… and she later shared the surprising clips that resulted. pic.twitter.com/g4cr53OshT — The Figen (@TheFigen_) August 12, 2026

The Footage Keeps Going After the Phone Hits the Water

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As the phone swayed back and forth while sinking toward the ocean floor, it eventually settled among some greenery that was just calmly swaying back and forth. Some fish could be seen swimming overhead, and then a few more, and a few more.

Seconds went by and the phone was still recording, leaving some commenters questioning why and how the phone was still managing to stay on despite being fully submerged.

A few more seconds went by and the calm ocean continued to be captured clearly on the phone, with the blue water overhead and the bright green, stringy plants swishing around. Meanwhile, a few small fish continued to swim by.

But then, a person could be seen diving into the water and coming down close to the phone. He eventually found the phone and grabbed it and grabbed it, bringing it back up to the woman it belonged to.

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I hate myself for watching until the end.........? pic.twitter.com/rezDuXQh8j — JCrock149 (@j_rock149) August 12, 2026

While some were disappointed by what they saw, with one person sarcastically commenting, “I hate myself for watching until the end,” another attempted to sympathize with the woman because most people rely heavily on their phones, and losing one to the ocean seems like an impossible thing to recover from. “That moment when your heart drops right along with the phone into the ocean! Losing a phone over the side of a boat is every traveler's worst nightmare,” the person wrote, but like others, also threw in the question, “Why the phone still active on the water?”

Another viewer said they had expected something unusual to appear in the footage, adding that they were ‘waiting for a mermaid to swim by.’ They suggested they were “waiting for a mermaid to swim by,” adding that they were “disappointed.”

Some viewers were disappointed that nothing unusual appeared in the footage, while others were intrigued by the fact that the phone continued recording underwater.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or when and where it was recorded. The footage circulating online shows the phone falling into the water and continuing to record before it was retrieved.