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Man Finds Elderly Woman Facedown in Puddle and Comes to Her Aid — ‘I Got You’

2:01 PM CDT on August 13, 2026

Man Finds Elderly Woman Facedown in Puddle and Rushes to Help Her--"I Got You"

Man Finds Elderly Woman Facedown in Puddle and Rushes to Help Her–“I Got You”

|Image Credit: X/@olesoul57_2

A video of a Good Samaritan helping an elderly woman who fell has sparked discussion online after he found her facedown in a puddle. “You never know where your help is going to come from,” says the caption on the video. The man found the woman in the puddle while she waited for assistance she did not know would come.

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In the video, the man gets out of his car and goes over to the woman, asking if she is okay. The woman says she is, even though she clearly is not. The man then talks her through sitting up before gently pulling her to her feet.

After she is back in her chair, he pushes her away from the puddle and tells her he is going to get her a cup of water.

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Viewers React After Man Finds Elderly Woman Facedown in a Puddle

The video drew praise from viewers online. Some praised him for helping the woman, while others discussed how older people may be reluctant to ask for help because they do not want to be a burden.

"He asked if she was okay...& she said 'Yep' while face down in water...to me that comes from conditioning that we have gotten use to...because ma'am you are not okay...you could have drowned," one user wrote.

Others shared similar stories about elderly people in their lives, "Just had a horrible flashback to when I found my grandmother facedown in a large pool of her blood, after she tripped and fell onto her concrete floor. Yes I freaked out and panicked. I had no way of knowing if she was alive or not. That was 2015. She passed in 2023."

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There is no way of knowing how long the woman was there, or if any other help would have come her way. It highlights the fragility of life, and also how we should be looking out for our elderly neighbors. It really is incredibly fortunate that she was rescued by this man when she was.

Some commenters also focused on a lighter moment in the video. Several users noticed that the man said they would count to three but instead counted down from three. The distinction became a source of jokes in the comments.

"It just bothered me that he told her they were gonna count to three then proceeded to countdown to one lmao," a user joked. Never change, internet.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the woman's fall or how long she had been in the puddle before the man found her.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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