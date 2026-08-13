A Non-Binary High School Teacher Planned to Send Parents an Email About Their Pronouns — the Video Explaining Why Drew Backlash and Has Since Been Removed

A non-binary teacher from high school was trolled on the internet for wanting to educate their students about pronouns. They wanted to send an introductory email to students and parents about themselves and the pronouns they go by.

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The original TikTok video appeared to have been removed as of publication. But @TONYXTWO shared it on X, sparking controversy online about parents considering homeschooling instead.

The educator introduced themselves as a butch, non-binary teacher who goes by ‘Chase’ and expressed their excitement for the school year to begin and shared their plans for the year. That plan included the aforementioned email.

Last year, they did instruct students and fellow colleagues at the administration to just refer to them as ‘Chase,’ and it apparently worked really well. This time, they wanted to do something different.

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Seriously what is going on in our school system?! pic.twitter.com/zefXQTossy — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) August 13, 2026

Chase wanted to include specific details like their name, pronouns, and background information—and why it’s important to them. They wanted to share it so that parents and students are educated and familiar with them on the first day.

They did acknowledge that not every parent would take kindly to the email. But said, “I think my job as a teacher is to educate people, and if that means I get to educate the parents, too, awesome.”

The pronoun lesson was the element that drew the most criticism online. Chase mentioned that the third thing they had planned was a pronoun lesson. That’s also so that they’re each being respectful not just to each other but also to members of the LGBTQIA community.

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The educator recalled the result of a pronoun lesson last year, when some students corrected each other after using Chase’s pronouns incorrectly. This brought them great joy as a teacher since it was a result of that lesson.

X Trolled the Non-Binary Teacher…

Many critics harshly trolled the non-binary teacher attempting to educate students about pronouns. They even suggested that parents pull their kids out of school because of it and consider homeschooling as an alternative solution.

Other commenters disputed the lesson's value, questioning why class time should be spent on pronouns rather than core academic subjects like math and science.

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I homeschooled my 4 children decades ago and never have regretted it! — Imshadesofred (@imshadesofred) August 13, 2026

While there were many negative comments, those supporting them rooted for the high school teacher. TikTok users told them to keep at it and commended their intention and passion to educate.

Eventually, the video was either deleted or taken down. Whether this was a result of that trolling or not has not been confirmed by the TikToker.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify Chase's identity, the school or district where they teach, or whether the introductory email was ultimately sent. The details above reflect the video as shared on X by @TONYxTWO. The Daily Dot did not contact the school district for comment.