A Woman Found Used Toilet Paper in Her Trash Can and Discovered Her Boyfriend Had Always Disposed of It That Way — Internet Explained Why

A post in r/NoStupidQuestions described a woman's discovery that her boyfriend disposes of used toilet paper in the trash rather than flushing it.

Featured Video

She wrote that she had recently moved into her first apartment when, during a movie night, her boyfriend used the bathroom and she later discovered used toilet paper in her trash can.

The woman initially didn't know what she was looking at, but her boyfriend's embarrassed reaction when she called him into the bathroom confirmed her suspicion. When she asked why he disposed of the tissue that way instead of flushing it, he told her he had been taught to do it that way.

Comment

byu/Weekly-Marketing1035 from discussion

inNoStupidQuestions

Advertisement

The woman, who described herself as Black with a boyfriend who is Mexican, asked whether the habit was common or possibly tied to cultural or regional plumbing differences. She speculated it might relate to a past living situation involving trailers with easily clogged plumbing, though she said she was uncertain and asked commenters to weigh in.

Several commenters said the practice is common in regions with older or weaker plumbing infrastructure. One commenter wrote, "A lot of countries don't have good plumbing that can handle even toilet paper, so they throw away their used paper. This is absolutely a real thing, and it can be a real challenge to change the habit."

Another described experiencing the same adjustment personally while traveling. They wrote, "I just got back from a country where I couldn't flush the toilet paper, and the muscle memory is so real. The wipe/drop is such a fluid motion that I had to really think hard to remember to put the paper in the trash can. I can imagine the muscle memory going the other way, too. By the end of the trip, it was consistently easier to remember, but also took zero effort to revert once I got home."

Comment

byu/Weekly-Marketing1035 from discussion

inNoStupidQuestions

Advertisement

One commenter described a similar situation with their spouse, writing, "My wife is from a country where they don't normally flush paper because the sewage pipes are super old and can't handle it. They all use bidets though."

One Redditor said that the practice was prevalent in many parts of the world. They wrote, "Same across a lot of southern and eastern Europe, parts of Asia, Latin America. The trash can is actually the considerate option when the pipes can't handle it."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit post or confirm the specific cultural or regional origin of the boyfriend's habit. The details above reflect the original poster's account and commenters' general explanations as shared on Reddit.