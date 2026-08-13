‘It Was a Rite of Passage’: Woman Says Best Friend Dared Her Fiancé to Make Her Fall in Love — Then Told Her on Engagement Day

An Instagram video from creator txcstoriesofficial, who narrates stories submitted by followers in the first person, describes a woman's account of learning her fiancé started dating her as the result of a dare from her best friend.

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In the video, the narrator says she had just gotten engaged and drove to her best friend's house to share the news in person.

When she showed her friend the engagement ring, her friend's reaction was much different from what she expected. The friend said, "Well, the only reason you're together is because of me," a reference to the fact that she had originally introduced the couple.

Instagram/txcstoriesofficial

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The woman agreed, thinking that she meant her fiancé being her friend first, but then her friend replied, "No, you don't know." She then explained that she had dared her now-fiancé to ask her out on their first date at a club, and that the dare escalated over time.

The fiancé would often secretly call or send recordings to her during the early months of the relationship so she could listen to romantic moments and later laugh about them with him.

The narrator says the final dare was to make her fall in love with him, something her friend said had never included an engagement as part of the plan. Her friend told her the calls and recordings had stopped once she believed the fiancé had genuinely fallen for her, and that her friend decided to tell the woman everything now because she felt the situation had "finally gone too far."

The woman then asked her friend why she had done it in the first place. Her friend recalled an earlier conversation in which the woman had mentioned she had never been dumped or had her heart broken, and that her friend said, "It was a rite of passage. Everybody needs to experience it, so I was just making sure you did."

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The woman then left immediately afterward and does not yet know how to approach her fiancé about what she was told.

Some replies encouraged the woman to get her fiancé's side of the story before drawing conclusions. One commenter wrote, "She's jealous, confirm that story with him. It might have been overly exaggerated or not true at all, or started that way, he truly fell and feels terrible."

Instagram/txcstoriesofficial

Others expressed sympathy for the woman. One person wrote, "This is beyond cruel. You must be so confused, because you clearly truly loved him, and then you find out you really don't even know him. I'm sorry this happened. I hope you leave both of them and heal in peace. They don't deserve you."

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Another argued the friend's motivations may have been rooted in jealousy, while still suggesting the fiancé's feelings could be genuine. They wrote, "She's not your friend and never was your friend. She's jealous and she wants you to break up. Apparently he fell in love with you even if it was over a dare. My advice, sit down and talk to your fiancé and see what the real story is."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account narrated by txcstoriesofficial based on a story submitted by a follower. The identities of those involved have not been disclosed.