Father Said He Was Surrounded by Meta Smart Glasses Wearers at the Beach With His Infant Daughter — He Is Asking Why They Are There

A dad sparked alarm among parents online after calling out “creeps” wearing Meta Smart Glasses at the beach. He was with his partner and six-month-old daughter when an app alerted him about those wearing them.

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@albet_apc documented his concern about the Meta glasses after visiting the beach with his family on TikTok. When he got there, he received a notification from the app ‘Anti-Zuck’ about Meta glasses wearers in proximity to his infant daughter.

When he spotted the individual around him, he approached them and politely requested that the person not have them on while at a public beach. The content creator didn’t mention whether it was a peaceful resolution. But this was only the beginning.

@albet_apc Meta glasses users have lost the plot. Disclaimer that this is my app that I made, it’s called antizuck and it’s available for iPhone, Android is coming in 2 weeks ♬ original sound - albet

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Moments later, the app sent three notifications, indicating more Meta glasses within a 30-foot radius of his family. The man claimed that there were probably nearly 100 people wearing smart glasses at the beach, which he wasn’t very comfortable with.

Although he acknowledged that it was a public setting and that there were no restrictions on Smart glasses, he was still concerned about his daughter’s privacy. He called those wearing the glasses "creeps."

The TikToker had two questions for them: “Why are you bringing them to the beach? What are you using them for?” His concern stemmed from allegations that Facebook is always recording and collecting information.

X Looked Into the Anti-Zuck App That Detects Meta Smart Glasses

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The dad wondered when the government would take matters seriously and restrict these “creeps” from the beach. The video was viewed by over 508,000 people as of publication and drew significant engagement.

His followers were split on the man’s perspective, but understood his intentions. A user mentioned, “You can’t expect any privacy in public; you should always assume you’re on camera (being filmed).”

Another said, “People need to know they are being filmed…” But the bigger question many of his followers had was about the ‘Anti-Zuck’ app. When a user inquired about it, the creator responded in the comments claiming credit for creating it.

Americans taking their young kids to the beach are very concerned about so many men wearing META Glasses that record video



The man took his 6 year old to the beach and he begins getting notifications from a special app that tells him about nearby Meta glasses. Before he knew it,… pic.twitter.com/57pWCwLS4o — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 12, 2026

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@WallStreetApes on X looked into the app and thought that it was actually a good idea because we never know who could be watching. According to the account’s findings, it alerts users to Smart Glasses nearby and sends out a ping and geographic location—as noted by the TikToker.

The account said it tested the app using AI tools, though this did not constitute independent verification. But like any app, there are “clear, important limitations.” It’s also a paid app and costs $2.99 and is a one-time purchase on iPhones and iPads.

This article is based on videos shared by @albet_apc on TikTok and @WallStreetApes on X. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims about Meta Smart Glasses' recording capabilities, the effectiveness of the Anti-Zuck app, or the number of glasses wearers at the beach. Meta did not respond to a request for comment.