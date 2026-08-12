A mom is putting her daughter's behavior on display while at a restaurant after she says the girl started crying because she couldn't order french fries. The clip, which was reshared by X user @Raindropsmedia1, shows the mother and her daughter, who appears to be a young teen, sitting inside the restaurant.

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The daughter is visibly upset and smacks the camera away from her mom, accusing her of “always doing that,” presumably referring to her recording her. The mom then begins explaining to the camera, “My daughter is sitting here crying because she cannot have french fries,” before getting into why she thinks the behavior isn't justified.

Mother records her daughter losing it & crying after being told she can’t have French fries ??? pic.twitter.com/dHUnRqd33e — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) August 12, 2026

Viewers Questioned Why the Mom Posted Her Daughter Crying Online

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After recording her daughter crying and telling viewers she's shedding tears over some french fries, the mom, who appears frustrated by her behavior, explains that while she can't get the fries, she says she “already allowed her to get soda.” “Tell me this is not crazy. She not even supposed to have soda,” the mom says.

The mom then explains that her daughter told her that since she can't have the french fries, she doesn't want to eat any of the food at the restaurant and will instead “eat when she gets home.”

She then recalls her own childhood, explaining to viewers that when she was 10 or 11 years old in the sixth grade, if her mom told her she couldn't have something, she would just say “OK.” She added that she would have been grateful to have a cheeseburger from McDonald’s because they didn't get them often. But now, she says, “I have to deal with this,” while pointing over at her daughter and adding, “This is too much.”

The mom said her daughter was upset despite being allowed to have a soda and other food, but commenters focused more on her decision to record and post the moment. “Some things just shouldn't be posted. Besides, if she's hungry, get the child some fukkn fries. Damn, and had the nerves to record the child crying to humiliate her online is trifling af,” one person commented.

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She doesn't take you seriously because youre always holding up the phone, talking to nobody — loverguy_99 (@AdrianMilton11) August 12, 2026

Another questioned, “Why are you posting this online? Keep this shit off the internet!” A third commenter called the mom out for being on her phone, writing, “How about YOU get off your phone you ipad mamma and start teaching your kids fucking anything besides being a selfish ungreatful spoiled brat.”

While one person did suggest that the child's behavior was “crazy” because she was upset over fries, they still felt the recording and posting of the moment was too much. “Why do parents feel the need to record stuff like this? It’s crazy that she’s crying over fries, but it’s more crazy that you as a parent [are] recording your kid crying for the Internet. I would have been embarrassed, and I know a lot of people that would cry over their food.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video. The information about the family and the circumstances surrounding the incident is based solely on the video and comments shared online.