A McDonald’s manager in Florida is facing criticism on X following the treatment of an elderly employee, which many viewers believe was undeserved. Viewers said the employee appeared to be well-liked by customers and questioned the way he was disciplined.

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According to the post which was reshared by @Suzierizzo1, the manager asked the employee to sit at a table in the dining area, in the presence of customers, and disciplined him over his work performance. Eventually, she fired him. Many X users said that she could've handled the situation a lot more professionally. Instead, she allowed her actions to reveal her character.

Now this pissed me off because at a McDonald’s in Fort Meyers,Florida a rude manager took this elderly employee & disciplined him in the dining hall in front of customers.He’s was a part timer who was allegedly fired because he didn’t clean good enough.He was loved by customers? pic.twitter.com/vAzjHhdS6V — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) August 11, 2026

Viewers question why the employee was disciplined in front of customers

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One X user addressed the company directly, and wrote, "@McDonalds - have a look at this video. Everyone, and I mean everyone deserves a little respect. Even if they are being disciplined. And they shouldn’t be disciplined in the dining room where all of your guests can hear it."

The video was recorded by a customer who was dining at the restaurant's Fort Myers location. She could hear everything she was saying to the elderly employee, and it was clear that he was being scolded. The post on X claimed that he was a part-time employee and was being fired because his cleaning work did not meet company standards.

Several commenters criticized the decision to handle the disciplinary conversation in the dining area. Even the woman recording the video said, "That is not professional. They should have an office for that." The customer argued that the conversation should have taken place in a private office.

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Another X commenter wrote, "Is THIS your company culture now? Do you train your managers to *publicly humiliate* employees under ANY circumstances?! If you think this won’t drive away a LOT more customers, you are in for a well-deserved surprise."

Another commenter said they previously worked at McDonald’s and experienced similar treatment and wrote, "I used to work at McDonald’s in 1989. I quit because of a power tripping manager just like this who lived to bully coworkers. First and only time I heard a manager repeatedly say “if you have time to lean you have time to clean” & people frantically tried to look busy to not hear this."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the employee’s termination or the claims made about his work performance. The available information comes from the video and posts shared on X.