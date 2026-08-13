Viral Video From Heart Attack Grill’s Public Scale Shows Women Weighing Over 300 Pounds — the Now-Closed Las Vegas Restaurant Had Made the Scale Part of Its Brand

An X post from @WallStreetApes shared a video of several women stepping onto a public scale outside the Heart Attack Grill on Fremont Street in Las Vegas.

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The restaurant offered free meals to customers weighing over 350 pounds and kept a public scale at the entrance. The video shows each woman weighing themselves one at a time and finding out they all weighed more than 300 pounds.

After the clip, the poster said, "We have a serious issue in America because every single one of the women in this video weighs over 300 pounds, which is wild because if we look at what the weight of an obese woman is for an average height, it's about 172 to 175 pounds."

American women stand on the scale at Heart Attack Grill that closed on Fremont Street in Las Vegas



Something major has to change in America. 43% of adults are classified as obese



It’s our food. The changes and regulations aren’t happening fast enough. We should at minimum have… pic.twitter.com/B4mKRv1Clq — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 12, 2026

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He said adult obesity in the U.S. sits at around 43 percent, adding, "That is almost one in two." In the caption accompanying the video, the poster wrote that something major has to change in America, pointing to food regulation as the central issue.

He wrote, "It's our food. The changes and regulations aren't happening fast enough. We should at minimum have the same food and safety regulations as the EU. Our government is letting Big Food poison us."

Several replies expressed shock at the restaurant's closure itself. One commenter wrote, "Wait, Heart Attack Grill closed down?! That sucks. Seen that show featured a ton on various shows on the Food Network etc. Wanted to go check it out and see if the hype was real."

Others commented on body weight trends among American women. One person wrote, "According to my feed, American women are either morbidly obese or anorexic. There is no middle ground."

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Heart Attack Grill shut its Fremont Street location in May 2026 after 15 years, with owner Jon Basso citing rising costs, according to Fox5 Vegas. The CDC's most recent NHANES data puts U.S. adult obesity at 40.3%, slightly below the 43% cited in the post.

We need to get back to this. ? pic.twitter.com/W27oZJ4miJ — D HOPE (@HopeD81969) August 12, 2026

Another argued that social norms around weight have also played a part. They wrote, "My concern is it used to be socially accepted that being significantly overweight was unhealthy. Now 'everybody is beautiful' or something so people have no incentive from their peers to try to be healthy."

Another questioned the setting of the video itself, given the scale's visibility. They wrote, "How is everyone over 300? Why are 300+ lb women weighing themselves in bright lights in public? I'm not nearly that big, but I'm not telling the number to anyone."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities of the women shown in this video or confirm their individual weights beyond what is shown on the scale. National obesity statistics cited above were sourced from the CDC's National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.