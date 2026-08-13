‘Nah, We Beefing’: Damon Darling Apologizes to Walmart After Lifetime Ban, Asks Followers to Keep Shopping There — They Refused

TikToker Damon Darling apologized to Walmart in a new TikTok video after receiving a lifetime ban from the megastore. In the official apology video, he urged followers to stop the hate and encouraged them to continue to shop there.

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Darling posted an apology on his TikTok account @damondarlingtv, sparking widespread traction. Captioning it with “I’M SORRY,” the content creator conveyed his sincere apology in the aftermath of his lifetime ban.

The Daily Dot previously reported his ban from one of the store, during which he claimed to go to the Supreme Court. However, he did not, and wished the employees who asked him to leave well.

Darling addressed claims of there being beef between him and the store, saying, “I don’t have any beef with Walmart…” He also said he did not want his followers to be outraged at the store and asked them to continue shopping there.

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He then clarified that he loved Walmart and hoped to have his own products at the store soon. Darling also acknowledged the store policies and claimed to respect them and was alright with getting banned for life.

The content creator still hopes for a reconciliation and dreamed of a professional collaboration in the future. Despite the ban, he expressed love and respect for the store and its policies.

He also said sorry for anything he did in videos that might come across as offensive. And he mentioned that he truly wanted to move on from it.

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Although he seemingly made peace with it, his followers weren’t the biggest fans of it. But he said that there might be something they could do: apologize at his behest.

He said, “If you feel like you have to say something, just encourage them to give me a second chance. Let's do that.” He made a quick segue into marketing his coffee brand and asked any possible retailers to reach out to him if they wanted to put his product in their store.

Lastly, he stated that henceforth, he’s only going to film if he has the store’s consent to avoid such circumstances in the future. Walmart has yet to issue a formal response to the apology, which has been viewed 1.4 million times as of publication.

Damon Darling Apologized, but His Followers Aren’t Convinced…

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Darling’s followers weren’t easily willing to let the matter go and expressed their frustrations in the comments. Many argued that it was already “way past” that point of letting it go and refused to avoid the beef.

One user bluntly said, “Nah, we beefing.” Another added, “Sorry Damon, but you gotta take the back seat for a bit buddy and go keep helping people, and we’ll handle this for a bit.”

Image Credit: TikTok | @damondarlingtv

A fan explained, “We took it personally; boycott Walmart till we get back and (are) sponsored.” The majority of his fans expressed their love and support for the internet personality.

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They also stated that until he’s unbanned, they’re not going to be shopping there. Walmart had not publicly responded to the apology as of publication.