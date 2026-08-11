‘We Won’t Forget’: Fans Are Calling for a Walmart Boycott After Comedian Damon Darling Was Removed From the Store for Buying Groceries for People

comedian and content creator Damon Darling sparked an uproar with fans online after reportedly getting banned from Walmart. Apparently, he was banned after buying people groceries.

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According to him, it is the second time he’s been asked to leave the store, causing fans to rally behind him. @damondarlingtv broke the news of his recent run-in at Walmart on TikTok on August 7, 2026.

The video had drawn 2.6 million views as of publication. The video also made its way to X and other social media platforms.

His video featured an interaction between him and a Walmart employee about entrance to the store. When Darling sought to understand the reason, he explained that he was merely buying groceries.

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When he argued that both the local police and the store manager permitted him to be there, the employee disputed the claims and said it wasn’t true. Darling did not feature a clip of him and the cops, but did share a brief snippet of him and the alleged store manager.

Despite his claims, the Walmart store employee remained unconvinced and clarified that the woman he interacted with wasn’t the store manager. The employee suggested she had likely let him in by mistake.

He also explained that his intention to shop at Walmart was to help people given inflation and rising grocery prices. And although the employee empathized with him, he continued to urge the content creator to leave.

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The Internet Personality Finally Left

Mid-conversation, the man spotted the store manager and reiterated that she’s probably unaware of the situation. Moments later, the internet personality stated that he would be taking the matter to the Supreme Court.

Darling did not explain whether he was being serious or joking when he made that comment. In response to his remark, the employee confirmed that the Columbus Police had no say in that matter, since it was a choice.

Popular social media personality Damon Darling has been banned from Walmart for buying people’s groceries and other items. pic.twitter.com/FAcvoAZVlV — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) August 9, 2026

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He even made a final attempt to be let back inside the store, but was reminded that it was private property. He also wondered if the same gentleman would help him with that process. But his request was met with rejection.

After a lengthy back-and-forth of attempting to convince the Walmart employee, the TikToker finally decided to leave. But before he left, he clarified that he was leaving because he didn’t want any trouble, whether legally or with the store’s higher-ups.

The Internet is in an Uproar

The internet was in an uproar in light of the comedian’s recent update at the mega-store. Many called for a Walmart boycott. "If Walmart cancels Damon, then we all cancel Walmart," one commenter wrote.

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Also can someone from Walmart explain how he can get kicked out from the store when the store manager said he didn’t have to leave….something ain’t adding up here. — Ev0lone (@Ev0lone2) August 10, 2026

Similarly, a possible fan suggested, “We should all boycott until they let him back in.” Many others seem to be on board with the idea of boycotting the store. However, others wondered why he was banned in the first place.

That is something he has not addressed on his socials yet. Whether or not he and the store resolved their issues on an amicable basis remains unconfirmed.

This article is based on a video shared by @damondarlingtv on TikTok. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the circumstances of Darling's removal or the store's reasons for asking him to leave. Walmart did not respond to a request for comment.