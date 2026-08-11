A man is being praised online as a good Samaritan after he helped a couple find their lost engagement ring on the beach. While it’s rare to be able to locate jewelry once it’s misplaced in the sand, as it can sometimes be carried into the ocean or buried too deep to spot, this couple lucked out because a guy had been metal detecting nearby and was able to find their missing ring.

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This guy happened to be metal detecting on this beach when a random stranger came up to him and explained that his wife had lost her engagement ring... pic.twitter.com/nxuORQiSoU — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 9, 2026

The Couple Was ‘Praying’ They Were Searching in the Right Spot

A clip of the sweet moment is making the rounds online, and people are praising the man who was metal detecting when he stopped to help a couple facing a major problem.

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In the clip, which has since been reshared by X user @Rainmaker1973, a man can be seen approaching another man while holding a metal detector and waving it across the sand. He tells the man, “I’ve got a big reward for you if you can help me find a ring.”

Without hesitation, the guy replies, “Let’s go, I’ll find it.” The guy then points out the area where he thinks the ring might be located, and they head over. As they begin making their way over, he asks the soon-to-be husband if the ring is gold, and he says it’s platinum with a diamond. “Nice,” the guy says, but then assures the man, “I don’t take any money by the way, so don’t even try to give me money.”

Lucky people ? — Rinkii (@Rinkii2711) August 9, 2026

He then gets over to where the man’s fiancé is standing, and she says she’s ‘praying’ that’s where they had been sitting because it’s the last place she remembers having the ring. She says she took off the ring to apply sunscreen, and that’s how she lost it.

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The man then begins waving the metal detector over the sand and tells the couple, “I believe it’s gonna be right here.” He waves it some more and scoops some sand up a few times, and eventually, he finds the ring, admitting to them, “That’s a nice stag on a ring, heavy too.”

The couple was immediately overcome with joy, with the woman admitting she had been crying for hours over the lost ring. And the man admits that they are set to marry in a few weeks.

People in the comments were just as overcome with joy from his kind gesture, writing, “How fortunate they were to meet this good Samaritan! Made me smile.” Meanwhile another suggested that the couple should have “insisted that he take something because they wouldn’t have gotten their ring back.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the lost ring. The information in this article is based on the video shared on X and the claims made by those involved in the clip.