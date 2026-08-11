A young man is getting tons of praise online after admitting an accomplishment he made despite having been kicked out of his home when he was only 16, according to his clip. In it, which was reshared by X user @kirawontmiss, he shows himself wearing blue scrubs and immediately opens with, “And to my mom who kicked me out when I was 16 years old and had nowhere to go, I’m entering my first day of nursing school.” But his mother was not the only family member he mentioned.

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A young black man was rejected by his mother and family made it all the way to nursing school. Now he’s celebrating how far he’s come ?? pic.twitter.com/YvQ3H7tyOq — kira ? (@kirawontmiss) August 9, 2026

Man Says Family ‘Closed Their Doors’ After He Was Kicked Out at 16

In the celebratory post, he addresses his mother for kicking him out while also announcing that he had been accepted into nursing school. He also addresses several others, saying, “To all those people who treated me like a prisoner instead of a troubled kid in those group homes, I'm entering my first day of nursing school.”

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But he didn't end there. He also called out his family, suggesting they too didn’t provide much support during a rough period of his life. “To all my family members who closed their doors on me when I needed them, I'm entering my first day of nursing school. Now wassup.”

As he celebrated his accomplishment online, commenters praised him for reaching his goal despite his difficult circumstances.“This is just evidence that it is possible to make it even in the hardest of conditions and circumstances,” one person wrote.

Congrats but brotha you need to take accountability. Your entire family ain’t cut you off for nun and your mom ain’t kick you out for nun. Hopefully you keep your head straight save lives young man. Sometimes we need to self reflect, it can be therapeutic — Nathanielle Buckley (@NathanielleBuc1) August 9, 2026

Another X commenter added, “This is how you flex, I hope his next post is graduating.” Meanwhile, others suggested that he might want to consider thanking his mom for doing what she did, as it got him to where he is now. “If she didn’t kick you out would you be out here talking like this? Thank her for and everyone else for kicking you out. At least now you are motivated. But you don’t have to get kicked out to find motivation. Just saying.”

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Another commenter similarly urged him to ‘take accountability,’ writing, “Your entire family ain’t cut you off for nun and your mom ain’t kick you out for nun. Hopefully you keep your head straight save lives young man. Sometimes we need to self reflect, it can be therapeutic.”

Most commenters, however, appeared to praise him for reaching his goal despite the challenges he described.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video about the man's family circumstances. The information in this article is based on his account shared in the video and comments from X users.