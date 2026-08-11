‘That’s Like the Point of Life’: Virginia Man’s Honest Video About Moving Back Home After Failed Business Goes Viral

The internet is praising a Virginia man after he shared his honest response to a failed business with his friend. He had wanted to create content for a while but finally decided to do so after his recent experience. The response? He went viral.

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The original TikTok appears to have been deleted. The clip was shared on X by @HistorianUSA1, where it had drawn 1.9 million views as of publication.

His story began about nine months ago when he left his family in Virginia to help his friend start a business in Philadelphia. Unfortunately for him and his business partner, things didn’t go as planned.

This kid just filmed himself with every single thing he owns packed in his car.

Nine months ago he left Virginia to help a friend start a business outside Philly. It didn’t work. Now he’s driving six hours home — unemployed, moving back in with his parents, and admitting on… pic.twitter.com/EjN7kMIIGm — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) August 10, 2026

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It eventually ended with him recording the video in his car, with all his earthly possessions. It also led him to load everything he owned into his car and head right back to where he first started his passionate journey: unemployed and living with his parents in Virginia.

He said he had wanted to create content for more than a year and decided a low point was as good a time as any to start.

He said, “To admit that I and to let other people know that it’s okay to fail and that’s like the point of life, to fail. So screw it.” The video ends right after he dropped that sentence, and the internet was left in awe of his determination and courage to share his failure.

The Response on X

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Commenters on X were largely supportive. The comments were flooded with inspirational quotes, encouragement, praise, and awe for him, despite some criticism.

One of the quotes shared by a user read, “Successful people make failure their best friend because they see him.” Similarly, another commented on his maturity, saying, “The emotional maturity and insight are a rare quality in any person at any stage in life. Respect.”

He’s young who cares? You’ve got time ahead of you. You’re going to fail throughout Life doing different things anyway. Go and try everything you can. You will succeed eventually. — Leo Brooks (@RookieRepairs) August 11, 2026

Others claimed that with the way he’s handling things, he’s going to get ahead in life. A user mentioned, “He has a good mindset; I’m sure he’ll go far in the future.” Many commented on the “failure” that he deeply emphasised.

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A user claimed there’s a lot to be learned from failure, adding, “You’ll learn about yourself. You’ll learn about how real people are around you…Those are important lessons to learn.”

The original TikTok posted by the man in this video appears to have been deleted and could not be independently reviewed by the Daily Dot. The details above reflect the clip as shared on X by @HistorianUSA1. The man's identity, location, and the specific business he described have not been confirmed.