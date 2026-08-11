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A Married Woman Moved Into an Apartment Less Than a Mile From Her Husband — She Says Their Marriage Has Never Been Better

6:36 AM CDT on August 11, 2026

This woman, Marcella Hill, discusses how living separately from her husband changed their marriage and daily lives.

This woman, Marcella Hill, discusses how living separately from her husband changed their marriage and daily lives.

|Images via X/HistorianUSA1

In a video that has been shared on X by @HistorianUSA1, a married woman speaks about the decision to move into an apartment less than a mile from her husband. She said the unconventional arrangement has made both of them happier.

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In the video, Marcella Hill explains that she and her husband still love each other but had reached a point where living under the same roof was not working.

“My husband lives in our house less than a mile away, and I live in an apartment complex just down the street, because I just don't want to freaking live there anymore,” Hill says.

Hill said there was no infidelity or major trauma behind the decision. Instead, it was the result of two people whose lifestyles had become incompatible. "It was not working for a very long time, but we love each other. We didn't actually want to get divorced," she said.

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According to Hill, the separation has improved their lives. Her husband has started painting and redecorating the house, cooking for himself, spending time with friends, and regularly taking care of the lawn.

Hill said she had been going to the gym, taking long walks, focusing on nutrition and building her company.

The couple is also spending more time together as a family than they did previously. Hill said they are in “dating mode,” and interacting more like individuals rather than as spouses who share a home. Her experience is a relationship arrangement sometimes known as “living apart together,” or LAT, where couples maintain a committed relationship while living in separate homes.

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Hill also noted how her body felt after moving out; she no longer felt constantly physically tense. She noticed the change because she felt less “stuck” in her previous environment.

A commenter on X wrote, "It seems very reasonable and rational to me. Relationships and marriages come in all shapes and sizes." Soon, another asked whether the relationship could survive if either spouse began dating other people. Some commenters said the arrangement seemed disrespectful to the institution of marriage. Others questioned whether Hill's account was genuine.

Hill said the arrangement could change once the financial reality of maintaining a second home became clearer. "So far, it's been amazing," she said. "But rent comes due for the first time in a month."

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This article is based on a video shared on X by @HistorianUSA1. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the identity of the woman in the video or the details of the living arrangement she described.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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