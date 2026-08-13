A video circulating online shows a group of diners reacting to the small portions served during a meal at a French restaurant.

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"The astonishment experienced by wealthy Africans visiting a French restaurant for the first time, faced with the arriving portions, has become a trending topic on social media," says the post.

In the video, a group of men can be seen responding with surprise at the small portions that are being delivered during their meal. One man holds up a plate containing a small portion of food and looks from the plate to the camera.

İlk kez Fransız restoranına giden Afrikalı zenginlerin, gelen porsiyonlar karşısında yaşadıkları şaşkınlık sosyal medyada gündem oldu. pic.twitter.com/yu2O0gXzGv — Sekans (@sekansnews) August 12, 2026

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Fine dining sparks debate over portion sizes

The video quickly sparked debate in the comments. Some defended the portion sizes, while others expressed concern. However, it does seem that many users are quickly defending fine dining culture.

"It's not a new concept, this fine dining thing they call it, it's a concept that seems totally bizarre to us, food gourmets do this," one user wrote.

Others, like the user who responded to the above user's comment, defended the process of fine dining. "You got like 20 dishes at this size. Be educated," the commenter wrote.

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That is an important aspect about fine dining to note. They are typically multi-course meals, so even though the portions for each course are small, diners have often still eaten a decent amount by the end. However, this does not mean that everybody understands it.

"That's a totally fair reaction, honestly—they plop a dot of sauce right in the middle of the plate and charge you 200 euros for it," one user wrote.

"People have to understand from EXPERIENCE that when you go to these places, the reasons most for the small portions is the flavor is SO rich you DON’T desire more than they give you! Example: Fois Gras….you really want a pound of that heavy tasting stuff?" another user wrote in response.

Another argument in the comments touches on how this kind of trend should not be started, and how harmful it can be. Cultures are different, and putting them on blast in a way like this does nobody any good.

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“Small portions in certain European restaurants are normal” is a factual/general claim made by the commenter, so attribution should remain.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video or the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared online.