A video on X is making its rounds as it highlights a gang of Black women receiving a lethal police force after getting caught for attempted theft inside a supermarket. Several women in the group appear to resist officers as they attempt to make arrests.

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One of the women, who had been handcuffed after struggling with officers, later bit the officer while she was being carried away. The officer then punched her in the face, prompting some viewers on X to question whether he used excessive force. The officer's response prompted some viewers on X to question whether he used excessive force.

?? En Estados Unidos, una pandilla de mujeres negras, fueron arrestadas por tratar de robar en un Supermercado, y al momento de ser esposadas por los Policias, una de ellas quiso agredir a un agente, pero el agente le dió un TREMENDO FATALITY.

¿Apoyas la intervención del Policia? pic.twitter.com/ErSW2FCKEf — Carlo Martin (@Liberfach0) August 12, 2026

The video was taken on the police officer's body camera and shows him approaching one of the women wearing a black vest while she was yelling in the face of another man about her sister. The officer grabbed her arm, and she resisted. He then attempted to place both of her hands behind her back.

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Even at that moment, she was still resisting and could be heard yelling, "Get your hands off me" to the officer. He responded, "Stay calm!" After the officer handcuffed her, the woman surrendered and said, "Alright, take me. . . I'mma leave, I'mma leave," while being escorted away by an officer.

At the same time, another officer approached a girl in a white skirt, who we soon learn is her sister. The woman who was arrested began shouting, "No, no! My sister's pregnant!" The footage suggests officers were also attempting to arrest the woman in white in connection with the alleged theft.

Officer's Use of Force Sparks Debate After Woman Resists Arrest

There was a little girl running alongside the woman in the white skirt who we learned was her daughter. As the police approached to arrest her, she resisted and said, "NO! NO! My daughter is right here. . . Get off of me! Get off of me, I'm pregnant!"

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All the while, the officer patiently repeated, " Ma'am. . . Ma'am, get your hands behind your back." Like her sister, she continued to resist as he tried to arrest her. The footage then shows the woman in the black top moving toward the officer as he attempted to arrest her sister, because in the next clip, she is seen on the floor on her stomach, still handcuffed, kicking and cussing.

This X user commented, "What’s wrong with people? Just pay for what you want to buy! I know it’s hard in life. But that’s what life is? Sometimes you do need to wooleey about finances, in fact regularly. So you have to make choices. The choice should not be breaking the law. Come one guys. Are you a society of decent people or you want to be all criminals?"

The officer eventually handcuffed the sister in the white skirt. But the woman in the black top was being so uncooperative that the officer then picked her up by her arm and leg and carried her through the store. When he finally got her up on her feet, she turned around and bit him on the arm, which is when he applied more lethal police force and landed a punch to her face, instantly knocking her to the ground.

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She was still conscious and was still fighting, kicking, and screaming. The person who filmed the woman's assault on the officer and his counterattack was obviously upset, and had to be told to back off by the officer.

Many commenters criticized the woman's actions, including the alleged theft and her confrontation with the officer.

One commenter wrote, "Some people believe they can do anything with impunity, including trying to bite the police officer. He was much kinder than I would have been, but then he's a police officer."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft or the identities of the people involved. The video circulating online does not establish the full context of the encounter or what happened before the recording began.