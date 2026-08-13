A woman is airing out her now-ex-boyfriend on Reddit after learning that he had been dating someone else on the side and had told that girl that she was just “an ex who couldn’t let go.”

Featured Video

But the woman didn’t find out by snooping through his phone or catching him out with someone else. The other girlfriend actually reached out to her, and to her surprise, she says the girl was “actually really sweet.”

Another Woman Texted Her to Ask If They Were Dating the Same Man

Advertisement

Reddit user Less_Promise7808 found out her man was cheating in a pretty easy way that didn’t require her to lift a finger, well, maybe just a finger because she found out via text and had to reply.

She says she received a text from another woman asking if she was dating the same man, apparently to determine whether he was seeing both of them.

The Reddit user says she initially thought it was fake, but her mind was changed after the girl then texted her photos of herself and the guy together, along with screenshots of some messages exchanged between the two. The messages appeared to confirm that she wasn’t the only woman he was dating.

She said they began comparing stories, including things he would tell each of them, and she says, “Every new detail made it worse.” She claims he used the “same excuses, same little lies” with each of them and even used “some of the same compliments.”

Advertisement

Comment

byu/Less_Promise7808 from discussion

inGirlDinnerDiaries

To make the burn sting a little more, she says that while he didn’t lie about having been involved with her, he did tell the other girl that she was merely “an ex who couldn’t let go,” which she says is “insane considering we were very much still together and doing good.”

As if that wasn’t strange already, considering she says she and her then-boyfriend were on good terms, the girl she chatted with over text was also “really sweet,” which she says “made the whole thing even stranger.”

While she says neither of them knew about each other, in the end, they both decided to block the guy.

Advertisement

Not only has the whole thing made her “physically sick”; she says she’s also trying to “understand how someone keeps that many lies straight without losing their mind.” In addition to being confused and ill, she says she “really loved him.” One commenter said, “It’s a blessing when the other woman reaches out,” while others suggested she and the other girl meet up because who knows, they could become friends.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on Reddit.