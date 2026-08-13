A little bit of reassurance goes a long way, and a video showing an airplane pilot doing just that has gone viral on X. Passengers who had been waiting for a long time because of unknown delays were thankful for the pilot’s reassuring words and the effort he put into coming to tell them himself.

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If we could have more airlines have pilots give preflight updates to the passengers I think it would go a long way to solving a lot of the issues with current American aviation.



This is how a great Captain handles a flight delay on a difficult flight day! American Airlines



He… pic.twitter.com/Uocs0xR1HT — NOLLY (@omoelerinjare1) August 12, 2026

“The other crew found a few things that weren’t working as they should have,” the pilot told the passengers waiting to board inside the airport. “They were minor things that would not necessarily affect the safety of the flight, however, if you don’t fix the little things, they become big things.”

The pilot adds that maintenance came out and did an inspection of the plane, and things are looking good for boarding. However, he adds that he is choosing to hold off on putting passengers in the plane because the air conditioning had to be turned off while maintenance workers worked on the plane, making it very hot inside. The pilot said they were working on getting everyone boarded in the next few minutes once the plane cools down slightly.

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The passengers began clapping for the pilot, but he quickly told them to hold off because he had more news to share. The ride was going to be bumpy, he wasn’t sure how bad just yet because he hadn’t gotten the plane in the air, but he gave them a warning.

The pilot joked that the turbulence wasn’t going to take the enamel off their teeth, it was more like a bad ex who wouldn’t leave you alone. This lightened the mood for the passengers, with some laughing at his comment. He also told them to stay away from Googling any questions they may have and to ask the flight crew directly, as they could give them the best answers.

He promised to keep reassuring them through the plane’s speaker system, and ends his pep talk by saying “Let’s make it happen.” Everyone thanked the pilot for the time he took to send them off on the right foot.

Passengers Praise Pilot for Addressing Them During Flight Delay

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The video received positive reactions from X users. One X commenter wrote, “This is really an awesome pilot and he is there for the safety of everyone,” and another added, “This guy's brilliant.”

The caption of the video mentions, “If we could have more airlines have pilots give preflight updates to the passengers I think it would go a long way to solving a lot of the issues with current American aviation,” and it seemed there was truth in that from the reaction of the passengers waiting to board. They were comforted by the pilot’s words. Users called him a great captain and praised his speech.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the flight delay, which are based on statements made by the pilot in the video.