Mechanic Quits Industry at 20, Says New Cars Are ‘Built to Break’

A 20-year-old mechanic is warning people against entering the industry after claiming the job pays ‘next to nothing’ and doesn’t offer enough hours.

Featured Video

The young man, who says he’s a mechanic, is featured in a now-viral clip reshared by X user @HistorianUSA1. He claims he had just put in his two weeks so he could go to college. Oh, and he’s only 20 years old. He then proceeds to explain why he’s leaving the industry.

This young mechanic is warning “listen before you try to work as a mechanic” hit hard.



In his story he explains how pay is now garbage, you have to start with your own $40,000 set of tools and your hours get cut. You then work on cars that are impossible to diagnose.



My late… pic.twitter.com/9mrp0rcEir — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) August 13, 2026

Mechanic Says ‘This Industry Is Done’ as He Explains Why He Quit

Advertisement

The young man in the clip gets right to the point about why he’s turning his back on the mechanic industry. He claims, “You make next to nothing,” and that “you’re promised almost no hours because nobody wants to bring their cars in anymore.”

On top of that, he says, “Labor prices have been going up but mechanics don’t get paid more.” Simply put, the man says, “This industry is done, there’s nothing else to say about it.” He also discussed the costs associated with the profession.

Aside from calling out the mechanic industry for little work and poor pay, he also cited the high costs of entering the profession. “The cost of tools and trade school has gone up and now just to own a good set of tools is about $40,000 which you’re expected to provide on your first day,” he claims.

But it seems, based on his comments and the X user who says they had an uncle who owned an auto shop, that the reason may have something to do with newer cars being equipped with harder-to-diagnose equipment and parts that can only be repaired through a dealership.

Advertisement

The man in the video explains that “New cars are just built to break…have fun trying to diagnose one let alone work on one.”

It is much more difficult nowadays but not impossible (yet). I got out when I saw all the proprietary tools, scanners, fluids, etc that are required. I will keep my 1994 Toyota Pickup running until I die. — Gary Adams (@GaryAdamsky6) August 13, 2026

Meanwhile, the X user claims, “There’s a clear push to force every repair through the dealership. They load these cars with proprietary electrical systems, modules, and computers that require manufacturer-specific tools, software subscriptions, and certifications just to diagnose,” and because of that, it’s pushing mom-and-pop mechanics out of the market.

Given all the trouble the man in the video claims the industry is facing, he says he has “yet to meet a person in my industry who likes their job.” “Matter of fact I have yet to meet a person in my industry who doesn’t have a bill on a tool truck,” he tells viewers. To top it off, he suggests the work is laborious, explaining that he’s only 20 and “I already have arthritis.”

Advertisement

To end his clip, he suggests that people who enjoy working on cars “don’t try and get paid to do it” because it isn’t a lucrative field. One commenter said they wished their son had heard his message before wasting his time and money on UTI trade school. Another called the young mechanic a ‘pushover. They also said that you don’t need “40k in tools to start.” Commenters were divided over his assessment of the industry.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by the mechanic or the X user regarding pay, tool costs, repair requirements and conditions within the auto repair industry.