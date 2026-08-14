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‘Not a Store Anymore’: Comedian Chad Prather Said Shopping at Walmart Requires Crossing Three International Borders and Surviving a Humanitarian Crisis by the Rotisserie Chicken

By Reni

5:48 AM CDT on August 14, 2026

Comedian Chad Prather reveals why he never shops at Walmart.

Comedian Chad Prather reveals why he never shops at Walmart.

|Image Credit: TikTok | @chadprather

Comedian Chad Prather posted a video criticizing Walmart on TikTok and X and why he no longer shops there. The internet personality he compared it unfavorably to a developing country and mentioned he only goes there once a year, and only for emergencies. 

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Prather’s rant on both TikTok (@chadprather) and X (@WatchChad) has been generating traction among followers and fans. In the video, he acknowledges that his thoughts about it might offend Walmart loyalists, but he simply had to do it. 

He explained, “Walmart is not a store anymore; Walmart’s a third-world country with self-checkout lanes.” Prather began describing a few possible scenarios (which are unverified) that take place at the store that he thinks make it a third-world country rather than a store. 

The comedian used an analogy and a hypothetical situation to explain his reasoning for not shopping at Walmart. He explained it using an example to get toothpaste at Walmart, which possibly stems from personal experience. 

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@chadprather

A Walmart rant for the ages... Tell me I'm wrong.

♬ original sound - Chad Prather - Chad Prather

Prater claimed a person would have to cross three international borders, witness a regime change in electronics, and get caught in a humanitarian crisis by the rotisserie chicken. He also joked about Walmart greeters. 

The content creator mentioned that Walmart didn’t need greeters; they needed an embassy because of the issues he’s noticed between customers and cashiers at the counters.

He claims to believe that there’s possibly an antenna attached to “attract the crazy people.” Speaking of people, he highlighted two people who caught his eye frequently: A person on a mobility scooter with a kiddy pool in the back, a 96-pack Mountain Dew, and a loose watermelon. 

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And a person in pajamas who Prather thinks has been around since the Clinton administration. He claimed that no matter what time he’s been at Walmart, he’s always encountered this individual.

Lastly, he described the experience of leaving the store as a relief after returning to American soil. His final remarks about Walmart: “It’s bad.”

The Fans Respond to Comedian Chad Prather

On TikTok, Prather’s rant was viewed a little over 100,000 times; on X, the video had drawn nearly 190,000 views as of publication. Prather’s fans and followers had mixed feelings about it.

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While some strongly disagreed, others resonated with it and agreed with one “surviving” Walmart. With that, a user on TikTok stated, “I will not buy meat or produce from there ever (again)!!” 

Another who agreed with the reasoning highlighted Walmart banning Damon Darling, as The Daily Dot previously reported. The internet personality recently issued an apology to the store and hopes for a second chance.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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