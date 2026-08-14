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TikToker Weighs Great Value Bacon From Walmart and Finds Two Packages Short of the Labeled Weight — Commenters Report Similar Results

11:03 AM CDT on August 14, 2026

TikToker claims Walmart bacon is underweight.

TikToker claims Walmart bacon is underweight.

|TikTok/james_wrigg

An X post from @WallStreetApes shared a video from TikTok creator james_wrigg weighing Great Value bacon purchased at Walmart, part of a series of videos in which he tests the weight of packaged meat products.

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In the video, he said, "I'm back testing the Great Value bacon again. One pound, 0.90." He calibrated his scale to 100 grams, then weighed the contents outside the packaging and found one package at 13.4 ounces and another at 14 ounces, both under the 16-ounce label.

Wrigg then weighed individual strips at roughly 0.8 ounces each, calculating that the 13.4-ounce package was short by the equivalent of about three strips of bacon. He said, "Every seven to eight packages short equals a free 100 percent profit package" for the company.

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Several replies described weighing their own Great Value bacon purchases and finding similar shortages. One commenter wrote, "That's why I stopped buying Great Value bacon because it was always several ounces short. Every package I weighed at the store always came up short."

The X post that shared the video argued the shortage was a deliberate practice rather than a factory error, citing an estimate that Walmart sells 8 million to 12 million packages of Great Value bacon per month.

Using that figure alongside an estimated 2.5-ounce shortage per package, they calculated the practice could generate roughly $4 million to $8 million in additional monthly profit, adding that any resulting regulatory fine would be minor compared to that gain.

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One X user pushed back, arguing that a more recent purchase came out differently. They wrote, "I just weighed two recently purchased Great Value bacon packages. One weighs 18.2 oz and the other 17.98 oz. That's about plus 2 ounces over 1 lb, which allows for the 2 ounces in packaging. Either Walmart corrected a problem or the guy is blowing smoke."

Another commenter connected the issue to staffing reductions at the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, writing, "The reason companies can get away with this is because the FDA scuttled their enforcement staff. USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service inspects meat, poultry, and processed egg products, a separate track from FDA, which covers essentially all other food. FSIS employee staffing has dropped from 9,500 in 2015 to around 7,300 in 2026. 2,200 fewer inspectors over the last 10 years."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific packages weighed in this video or confirm Walmart's total monthly sales volume for Great Value bacon. The FSIS staffing figures cited by a commenter could not be independently confirmed.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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