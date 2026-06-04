Paddleboarding Family Rescued a Boy His Friends Pressured to Swim Despite Knowing He Couldn’t — X Had a Lot to Say About the Friends

A woman and her family who were paddleboarding rescued a child who was at risk of drowning in a river after his friends pressured him to swim despite his telling them he could not.

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The original TikTok, posted by @mznewyorkone, had drawn more than 151,000 likes as of publication.

The boy was wearing an ill-fitting life jacket and was being pressured by others to swim despite telling them he could not. What exactly was being told to the boy was unknown, but the woman and her family moved closer to get a better understanding of the situation.

When the family reached the boy, other children could be heard in the background — the boy immediately told them he could not swim.

@mznewyorkone #duet with @ThatgirlNye #triggerwarning Ma’am @nataleeeking thank you for saving Marquis ? your heart beats properly and will though your motherly hearing we could have lost another young man to racial brutality in the form of drowning by his “friends” Politics aside… humanity wins again!! #theworld #mznewyorkone #howtosavealife ♬ original sound - nataleeeking

They maneuvered their paddleboards toward the boy so he could grab on and be guided safely to shore. After getting rescued from almost drowning, the boy said his name was Marquis, but he went by Lamar.

After a brief introduction, the woman asked him if he was okay, to which he confirmed that he was fine until “they” asked him to swim. He explained that “friends” who knew he couldn’t swim asked him to swim all the way back from where he was found by the family.

Moreover, it was Marquis’s first time at the location, and he did not want to come back. As the video progressed, the boy told his friends that he was “never coming back” with them. The video ended with the boy safe and the family continuing their time together.

The Woman Who Rescued Marquis Shared Her Own Account on TikTok

The woman who goes by @natalieeeking on TikTok shared a video on her account after the story went viral. Firstly, she thanked her followers and viewers for their kind words and then addressed comments that she believed were negative.

The woman confirmed that she was paddleboarding with her husband when she heard voices arguing. When she got closer, she noticed the boy whom she had rescued. He was wearing a small life jacket and was repeatedly stating that he couldn’t swim well.

She said the friends were pressuring him to swim and saying things she could not clearly make out — though she could hear them laughing at him and joking among themselves.

However, she focused more on his safety since there was a current in the river and it was windy.

River currents and wind together can create dangerous conditions — particularly for someone who cannot swim.

Taking these things into consideration, the woman said, “I knew right then and there that I wasn’t going to leave him to just cross on his own.”

After getting to safety, she mentioned that the boy stuck up for himself. Ultimately, it was a learning moment for her family and hopefully Marquis.

The woman confirmed that the boy was safe and sound and said, “Hopefully, this is a learning lesson for him and an eye-opener as to who he keeps as company.”

X Praised the Family — and Had Thoughts About the Boy's Friends

The viral video quickly made its way to X and was reshared by a verified user @heyyitsjanea on her account. The video on X has 1.9 million views and over 200 comments from users on the social media platform.

Many praised the family, but also commented on the overall situation, which could’ve been much worse.

black people, please PLEASE teach your babies it’s better to be alone than to have friends like these



they literally left this boy to drown as they taunted him and made MONKEY noises



thankfully this family saved him but this could’ve ended so much worse pic.twitter.com/04nRWCS3wp — ????? (@heyyitsjanea) June 3, 2026

A user said, “The saddest part is you can tell he doesn’t even realize the real danger of his friends.” The next one said, “So glad they turned around…” Another said, “OMG, that’s heartbreaking. Teach them empathy over anything.”

A fourth user said, “This is…disturbing. The people who brought him there are not his friends. He seems to know that now.” A final one said, “This is heartbreaking, teaching our kids to stand alone is so real.”

The details above reflect the accounts shared by @mznewyorkone and @natalieeeking on TikTok.