Woman with ALS Hopes Her Husband Finds a “Fun-Loving” GF—Reddit Reacts to Heartbreaking Story

A woman with ALS hopes that her husband will find a “fun-loving” woman in the future. The individual shared her story on a Reddit forum, sparking heartfelt reactions from Redditors. Many have praised her husband for his support during the time of her diagnosis.

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In the post, she walked through the 18-month journey that preceded her formal ALS diagnosis. The disease progressively damages the nervous system, eventually affecting the ability to move, speak and breathe.

It especially targets key functions like walking, speaking, and even breathing. Ultimately, it leads to complete paralysis and reportedly has no cure yet. Life was normal for the woman until one day she found herself with a limp on the left side while walking.

To target the limp, she began strength training during her workouts. But those only made her weaker and caused further damage. When she could no longer manage the stairs, she and her husband decided to see a doctor.

It was at that moment that her long journey with ALS truly began. Before her official diagnosis, she had visited another doctor who claimed it was a spinal nerve compression. This was a result of multiple MRI’s, X-rays, and lab work.

Roughly a year ago, the woman underwent a lumbar fusion. But instead of getting better, she got worse. This prompted her neurologist to order further imaging and tests, and two other surgeries.

This led to intensive physiotherapy sessions to hopefully restore walking. Unfortunately, she kept getting weaker. After months of no success, she and her husband decided to visit another neurologist for a second opinion. That’s when she was diagnosed with ALS.

In the aftermath, the woman with ALS said, “My decline seems to be accelerating, and my life expectancy is short…” There was one person who stood by her, and is apparently continuing to do so: it’s none other than her husband.

The Husband Stepped Up to Help the Woman With ALS—He Took Care of Everything

The woman’s husband stepped up to help her with everyday life ever since she was diagnosed. The Redditor highlighted his efforts and greatly praised him. She especially highlighted a major change he made.

Apparently, he’s “squeamish” about sharing a bathroom due to his firm belief in privacy in a marriage. But things have changed. The woman noted, “Now, he helps me to the restroom, cleans up my potty accidents, and helps me dress.”

Before the ALS diagnosis, the user claimed to have taken care of the cooking and some chores.

But now, her husband has stepped up a lot more than before. His daily responsibilities include cooking, household chores and helping his wife into her wheelchair. The woman said, “He looks for every opportunity to fill our days with joy.”

The part she highlighted most was that, despite his own allegedly exhausting work, she claimed he “never complains.” The post ended with a message about her husband's future that prompted the most emotional responses in the thread.

She said, “I hope the universe rewards him with a beautiful, kind, and fun-loving woman who will care for him the same way he’s cared for me…”

Redditors Respond to the Bittersweet Request

Many users on Reddit responded to the woman with ALS and her story. But they each praised her husband for stepping up and wished her well. One user said, “I love you, and I’m sorry that you’ve lost your independence. I’m glad you have an amazing partner by your amazing side.”

Another added, “I came here to express the same sentiment…Thank you for sharing this with us, and I’m so sorry.” The user added, “You and your husband are very lucky to have each other.”

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One more mentioned, “I am sobbing over a stranger, and everyone’s kind comments are making me cry harder. I hope you feel the love us internet strangers, have for you.” Similarly, another said, “I am crying reading this…You are equally as wonderful as he is; you are meant for each other that way.”

A fifth individual said, “If he does find love again, I know he will still cherish you.” A final one mentioned, “May you have nothing but happy days going forward. Your husband, if he’s that incredible, will be okay regardless of a new partner.”