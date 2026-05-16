Redditor Sparks Conversations About the Indus Valley Civilization After Sharing a Photo of What Remains Today

The Indus Valley Civilization is one of the many ancient civilizations that once existed. It was a mirror into modern yet sustainable living. It continues to fascinate archaeologists and history enthusiasts.

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The remaining ruins continue to offer insight into the civilization. They had everything from hand-made baked bricks, drainage systems, and more, despite lacking modern technology.

Although there have been thousands of sites discovered to date, spread across the Indian subcontinent, modern-day Pakistan, and north-east Afghanistan. Recently, a Reddit user shared photographs highlighting the ruins.

It featured homes made out of baked bricks, which appeared larger and lighter than modern red bricks.

Next, the small canals made out of the same bricks were designed in the form of capillaries to run across the area for drainage. Lastly, the renowned ‘Great Bath,’ which, as the name suggests, may have been used for public bathing.

Although the user claimed it was a 5000-year-old civilization, experts believe that it could range anywhere from 5000 to 8000 years old.

Since posting the subreddit, the netizen has generated a huge amount of traction on the post. Many have shared their thoughts on the subject and continue to point out the mysteries associated with it.

Redditors Remain in Awe of The Indus Valley Civilization

A user on Reddit stated, “The Indus Valley Civilization is so crazy because of how complex it appeared to be. Then something happened, and everything collapsed…”

One more mentioned, “Their kiln-fired bricks were so precise and durable, the British used them for train tracks during their occupation of the area without knowing what they were.”

Another made a stark comparison to the legendary Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, saying, “Indus Valley Civilization is like Morgan Freeman. The way he started out as a 50-year-old and stayed looking like that for fifty years.”

While many gushed about the overall structures that have stood the test of time. Others wondered what happened to the civilization.

One claimed, “Couldn’t it have just been a pandemic that they didn’t have any immunity?”

The Indus Valley Civilization in its full glory pic.twitter.com/fUw6swdmsO — Sarmad Ijaz (@sarmadj807) May 13, 2026

Another said, “There are many theories that can be true. I personally don’t believe it was not one single thing that caused it.” One more mentioned, “Climate change, river shift, trade fall.”

Similarly, many speculated over the end of the Indus Valley Civilization with different theories and conspiracies.

Apart from architecture, many admire the various artifacts that have been discovered and put on display. From rustic clay pots and jewellery to tools that were used during that time.

It continues to be a fascination among those passionate about ancient civilizations that existed before the dawn of modernity.