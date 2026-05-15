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Workers React Online After Employer Substitutes Raises With “Goodie Bags” Containing Water and Crackers

8:20 AM CDT on May 15, 2026

A Reddit post showed a "goodie bag" given in lieu of a raise

A Reddit post showed a “goodie bag” given in lieu of a raise.

|Image credits: Reference image via Pexels, BigClitMcphee/Reddit

A recent Reddit post described an employer who decided to hand out token "goodie bags" in place of pay raises. The viral post has prompted thousands of workers to share their own experiences with disappointing workplace rewards.

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The post was shared on the popular subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating and included a photo of the bag's contents, which were as follows:

  • bottle of water
  • packet of crackers
  • single piece of candy
  • pen
  • retractable measuring tape

The post received more than 3,000 upvotes, with many users expressing disbelief in the comments. "It would have been less offensive to give nothing at all," wrote a user.

Several commenters likened the contents to what a kindergartner might receive at a birthday party. "This is just upsetting," wrote another. A third joked that the measuring tape could at least be used to track "weight you've lost from poverty hunger."

The post struck a nerve as many employees continue to express frustration over stagnant wages and rising costs of living. Many Reddit users used the thread as an opportunity to share their own stories of similar workplace experiences.

For example, a user recounted receiving a 15-cent hourly raise during a second year at a restaurant job. Another commenter described a one-dollar annual raise as the entirety of a year's worth of recognition from a restaurant owner.

One commenter described receiving what amounted to a net pay cut: a 24-cent raise that was negated by a 25-cent reduction in shift differential pay. Plus, as it turns out, that cut came just one week after management "held a facility-wide staff meeting to announce [a raise]."

Some commenters suggested that the poster must feel no obligation to provide two weeks' notice when leaving for a better opportunity. Many others wrote, "unionize." Another user spared the "poor manager that had to hand these out and pretend to be thrilled."

The company behind the ‘goodie bags’ has not been identified as of publication.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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