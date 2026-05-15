Man Says He Won Millions in the Lottery 11 Years Ago, Secretly Stayed ‘Broke,’ and Never Told His Family

A Reddit user said he kept his lottery winnings secret from his family for 11 years.

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Posting from an anonymous account on r/AMA, user Think-Assistance-419 hosted an AMA discussion. He won the lottery over a decade ago and his family still believes he is broke.

"Been carrying this around for over ten years and it feels stupid to keep doing it alone," he wrote.

He said his first splurge was a glass of whiskey. He placed an order for a $48 pour of Pappy Van Winkle 15. Nobody there knew him. The bartender ignored him. He sipped it slowly and allowed himself to realize, for the first time, that he was rich.

"Anticlimactic honestly," he replied to a commenter who asked about his first splurge. "I remember thinking, that's it? For $48?" He could order one every night for the rest of his life without touching the principal. After thinking about the cost, he never ordered it again. "It stopped being fun the second I knew there was no limit," he wrote. "The whiskey was the moment."

User guestpassonly quoted Oscar Wilde: "True contentment is not having everything, but in being satisfied with everything you have."

"It's not 'be grateful for less,'" the original poster replied. "It's 'stop reaching past what's already enough.' They sound similar but they're different."

He has spent quietly and deliberately. When asked about his favorite purchase, he chose a $4,000 mattress over anything else. More than the whiskey, a leather chair he lied to his mother about, and an antique record player he claims he discovered at an estate sale. He doesn't even wear a watch.

"This is mine and this is for me," he said of the mattress. He described the mattress as a personal reward.

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Commenter emergencycat17 shared a plan she previously formed with her then-boyfriend: pay off mortgages secretly, quit jobs discreetly, invest the remainder, and inform no one in either family except those who could maintain a secret.

They had even rehearsed scenarios involving relatives asking for money. Think-Assistance-419 read it and laughed. "Boring is the play," he replied. "Yacht people have never actually had money."

Studies have found that some lottery winners later face financial difficulties. Research from the National Endowment for Financial Education has repeatedly found that a significant portion of lottery winners report financial distress within a few years of receiving their winnings, often tied to pressure from family and social circles.