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“I’m Slightly Vexed”: McDonald’s Across a High School Keeps Restrooms Shut During Lunch Hour

By Reni

6:41 AM CDT on May 15, 2026

McDonald's from across a high schools keeps the restrooms shut during lunch hour.

McDonald’s from across a high schools keeps the restrooms shut during lunch hour.

|Image Credit: (L) Reference Image via Canva ; (R) Reddit | @hgwelz

Apparently, a McDonald’s across a High School keeps its restrooms shut during lunch hour. Recently, an user shared a photo of the scene and mentioned feeling “slightly vexed” about it on a Reddit forum. 

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The poster said the photo was taken at 2:00 p.m., which they said corresponded with the high school's lunch hour. 

Details such as the name of the High School, the location of the establishment, and how far it was located were not shared by the user on Reddit. 

According to the Human Rights website of McDonald’s, they do not prevent any individual from using the washroom.

Especially since they’re against discrimination. Do note that the incident has yet to be verified. The possibility of the restroom being out of order still exists, but remains unconfirmed.

Many in the thread speculated the closure was a deliberate policy response to student behavior rather than a maintenance issue. One such user on Reddit highlighted a similar situation, having worked next to a high school for a “long time.” 

The user stated, “I’m not surprised by this in the slightest. Every few years, the kids are straight-up banned from the property for their behavior.” The individual alleged, “They’d trash the whole store, and a lot of classes would vandalize the bathrooms.” 

The reply opened up a wider conversation in the thread about the impact of nearby schools on fast food businesses. 

Reddit Speculates Over Why McDonald’s Kept Their Restrooms Shut During Lunch

Since sharing the photograph, many users on the forum have shared their thoughts about why such a scenario could occur. Some had similar experiences while others reacted to the photograph and the shut restroom. 

A commenter wrote, “‘Across from a high school,’ I think that’s why.” A user added, “Yep, that said it all.” The next one mentioned, “I used to be a custodian at a high school, and I can tell you there is a very good reason for this.” 

Another recalled the alleged behavior of high schoolers and middle school students when visiting a Dunkin’ Donuts. 

One commenter described a Dunkin' Donuts near a school, writing that “every weekday between 7:30-8:00 a.m. and 2:00-3:00 p.m., it gets ravaged by middle and high schoolers" who "fight, throw stuff, yell, spit food and drinks on purpose, and make fun of workers or other customers.”

Comment
byu/hgwelz from discussion
inmildlyinfuriating

One more mentioned, “People need to consider what drove businesses to enact these policies before bashing the business.” 

A final one recalled, “When I was in high school, the McDonald’s would lock its doors, and we could not enter; we had to order through someone outside, and they would bring it to you.”

Likewise, others shared their high school stories and even encouraged others to first understand what drove that particular McDonald’s to such a step. 

The original poster had not provided additional context at the time of publication — and the thread suggests most commenters have already made up their minds about why the restrooms were closed.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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