“My Brain Keeps Replaying It Over and Over”: Boyfriend Accidentally Said His Ex Was Hotter, User Turned to Reddit for Help

A boyfriend accidentally claimed his ex-girlfriend was hotter during a conversation with his current partner. As a result, the user turned to Reddit for advice after the comment hurt their “self-esteem” and was deeply hurt by the remark.

Featured Video

She began by explaining how the situation started. They were having a normal conversation about a movie in which the female lead had to choose between an attractive character and someone who would be a better long-term partner.

Initially, the Redditor’s boyfriend claimed that it was “beautifully his life.” At first, she didn’t think much of it. But then the boyfriend accidentally said, “My ex is the hotter, more surface-level one, but you are the one who I would choose in every lifetime.”

After realizing what he had said, he apparently profusely apologized and attempted to take back his words.

But it was already too late to be taken back. The user on Reddit claimed her boyfriend was generally honest. And didn’t say those words to intentionally hurt their partner’s feelings.

However, they added, “I can’t stop replaying the fact that he clearly genuinely thinks she’s hotter than me.”

The user also admitted, “She is objectively absolutely gorgeous, which makes it sting even more.” But there’s more to why the user is truly affected by their loved one's words. Something that wasn’t said before.

The Backstory Before the Boyfriend Accidentally Dropped the Ex Bombshell

The reason the user claimed it was worse was that physical attractiveness was a big insecurity for them. And apparently, he “has no idea” about it being an insecurity of theirs.

The user also mentioned that hearing their significant other accidentally confirm their biggest insecurity was extremely difficult. They added, “Now, my brain keeps replaying it over and over.” Furthermore, the user claimed that they were not afraid of their boyfriend leaving them. Rather, they were afraid of confronting the alleged truth about the insecurity.

They wondered if it was true or if it was a lie as a result of spiraling. Ultimately, their argument was resolved and ended in forgiveness. However, the user said, “Emotionally, I still feel really hurt and honestly angry. Lastly, they asked Redditors about whether or not their reaction was justified or not.

Redditors Had Mixed Advice About the Situation

The aftermath prompted the advice of many Redditors who responded with mixed opinions. Some thought their reaction was justified, and others encouraged the user to be honest with their feelings and communicate with their boyfriend.

A user said, “Honestly, it sounds like he feels really bad about it and cares for you, but just had a stupid mouth for a minute.”

Another argued, “I don’t know…like an emotionally intelligent person would understand how that’s an inside thought.” The same person added, “That is not something you tell your partner. It feels intentionally hurtful.”

Comment

byu/Business-Ad-4708 from discussion

inGirlDinnerDiaries

On that note, an internet pundit advised, “I think this is something that all people would respond to differently, so think about who you are and go with what feels right for you.”

One more mentioned, “You’re not overreacting, it’s weird he felt comfortable just being like damn my ex is hotter. But I care about you.”

A fifth user said, “That’s a terrible thing to hear, no matter how much some of these replies want to make it seem like it is okay.” A final one said, “This would absolutely break me, and I would have to break up because I couldn’t recover from this.”