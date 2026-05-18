“I Guess the Wind Must Have Blown It Off”: Reddit’s Best Responses to Pool Chair Towel Hogs Are Going Viral

A Reddit post about towel-hoarded pool chairs left unoccupied for three hours at an apartment complex has gone viral on r/mildlyinfuriating, and the comment section delivered some creative solutions.

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"People who 'reserve' pool chairs for hours with towels and disappear are the worst," wrote the original poster.

The poster noted that the complex had rules explicitly banning chair reservations. Since the management was off for the weekend, there was no one to enforce it.

One commenter who goes by TampaDave73 wrote, "Move them to the grill area. If they come and pitch a fit, ask them when they put them there and then tell them you just got there and the chairs were empty. Or just tell them to pound sand."

Another commenter thought of a move that was a bit more dramatic: "Hang them on the gate behind the chairs. 'Oh, I thought you were drying them on the chair!'"

"There wasn't any towel on this chair when I got here. I guess the wind must have blown it off," said user Unhappy-Ladder-4594, leaning into the obvious bluff.

Reddit_reader_2206 chose a more planned approach. "My wife and I always told them that staff was removing their towels and invited us to sit in the unoccupied chairs," they wrote. "Then they can go and find 'staff' to complain too, while we have a snooze."

A commenter who identified themselves as a lifeguard added professional context to the thread.

Maple-Reenactor121 confirmed that posted rules carry real weight: "Yeah we will deal with it. If it's posted then it's enforceable." Their facility had once handled a dispute over someone "claiming" a public patch of grass. "Fun fact, you can't claim city property lol," they said. Those complaints reportedly vanished within minutes.

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byu/MandukaSkoal from discussion

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The rules for the poster complex were there in writing. With management unavailable on Sunday, residents had no official recourse and were left to handle the situation among themselves.

Commenters largely agreed that a towel has no legal or social claim on a shared pool chair — with several pointing to the posted rules as the definitive standard.

The thread is still active and drawing responses from pool-goers who say the towel-hoarding problem is far more widespread than one apartment complex on one Sunday. Enforcing those regulations without staff present is up to whoever is present and ready to act.