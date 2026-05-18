Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

“I Guess the Wind Must Have Blown It Off”: Reddit’s Best Responses to Pool Chair Towel Hogs Are Going Viral

5:50 AM CDT on May 18, 2026

Two empty pool lounge chairs with towels on them by a fence

Towels draped over empty lounge chairs highlight the pool chair reservation problem discussed by Residents/Pool Users.| Image Credits: Reddit/MandukaSkoal

|Image Credits: Reddit/MandukaSkoal

A Reddit post about towel-hoarded pool chairs left unoccupied for three hours at an apartment complex has gone viral on r/mildlyinfuriating, and the comment section delivered some creative solutions.

Featured Video

"People who 'reserve' pool chairs for hours with towels and disappear are the worst," wrote the original poster.

The poster noted that the complex had rules explicitly banning chair reservations. Since the management was off for the weekend, there was no one to enforce it.

One commenter who goes by TampaDave73 wrote, "Move them to the grill area. If they come and pitch a fit, ask them when they put them there and then tell them you just got there and the chairs were empty. Or just tell them to pound sand."

Another commenter thought of a move that was a bit more dramatic: "Hang them on the gate behind the chairs. 'Oh, I thought you were drying them on the chair!'"

"There wasn't any towel on this chair when I got here. I guess the wind must have blown it off," said user Unhappy-Ladder-4594, leaning into the obvious bluff.

Reddit_reader_2206 chose a more planned approach. "My wife and I always told them that staff was removing their towels and invited us to sit in the unoccupied chairs," they wrote. "Then they can go and find 'staff' to complain too, while we have a snooze."

A commenter who identified themselves as a lifeguard added professional context to the thread.

Maple-Reenactor121 confirmed that posted rules carry real weight: "Yeah we will deal with it. If it's posted then it's enforceable." Their facility had once handled a dispute over someone "claiming" a public patch of grass. "Fun fact, you can't claim city property lol," they said. Those complaints reportedly vanished within minutes.

The rules for the poster complex were there in writing. With management unavailable on Sunday, residents had no official recourse and were left to handle the situation among themselves.

Commenters largely agreed that a towel has no legal or social claim on a shared pool chair — with several pointing to the posted rules as the definitive standard.

The thread is still active and drawing responses from pool-goers who say the towel-hoarding problem is far more widespread than one apartment complex on one Sunday. Enforcing those regulations without staff present is up to whoever is present and ready to act.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

Woman with ALS Hopes Her Husband Finds a “Fun-Loving” GF—Reddit Reacts to Heartbreaking Story

May 18, 2026
Trending

“Always take the lump sum”: Woman Who Chose $1,000 a Week Over $1 Million Has Reddit and X Deeply Divided

May 18, 2026
Trending

He Vanished During a 2004 Hike in China—and the Internet Can’t Stop Revisiting the Case

May 17, 2026
Culture

“My Brain Keeps Replaying It Over and Over”: Boyfriend Accidentally Said His Ex Was Hotter, User Turned to Reddit for Help

May 17, 2026
Culture

“I’m Tired, Boss”: Reddit Men Over 30 Reveal Why They are Single

May 16, 2026
Culture

Redditor Sparks Conversations About the Indus Valley Civilization After Sharing a Photo of What Remains Today

May 16, 2026
Advertisement