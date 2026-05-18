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Man Says Coworkers Treated Him Like ‘Family’ Until He Put in His 6-Week Notice and Accepted a New Job

By Reni

12:13 PM CDT on May 18, 2026

Employee turned in a 6 week notice to quit from work but was asked to inform the company sooner.

Employee turned in a 6 week notice to quit from work but was asked to inform the company sooner.

|Image Credit: (L) Reference Image via Canva ; (R) Reference Image from MART PRODUCTION via Pexels |

An employee gave six weeks’ notice before quitting, but the company reportedly complained they should have been told earlier. The situation drew strong reactions from Reddit users. 

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The post came from a worker who said they were quitting after 12 years. The employee said they had recently started looking for other jobs, but did not feel comfortable discussing the search with coworkers. 

The Redditor claimed that since it was a small business, employees were close, but the Redditor still did not feel comfortable discussing the job search. The user explained that separating work and personal relationships had become difficult.

The user said, “I like to separate the work relationship from the friendship. However, I knew that deep down, they are not able to do that.” 

After deciding to leave, the employee submitted a resignation, but not without facing alleged scrutiny from their employers. The Redditor said the employers appeared to take the resignation personally. 

They each complained about the news not being brought up sooner and “openly blamed” the employee for allegedly letting them down. The user recalled the interaction, saying, “There has been swearing, crying, and a lot of accusations.” 

The user claimed management told them to pack up their belongings. Although the Redditor claimed not to have any special affinity for the job, they did it for the people. 

The Redditor Highlights the Aftermath of the 6-Week Notice at Work 

According to the Redditor, the people at work who considered the user “family” went from that to taking their breaks in separate rooms. And stopped talking to them. The user explained, “I never liked this job, but I liked the people, and I did A LOT for them even outside this job.”

The user also listed out a few other reasons that contributed to the decision to quit: underpaid and overqualified. The intention was never to allegedly disappoint or hurt members of the company. 

For the user, it was about new possibilities that could escalate their growth and career. The Redditor said, “I was just exploring what’s out there for me, and I wanted to do that by myself and not be influenced by other people.” 

The Redditor claimed the whole reason for taking on the new job was that it was an allegedly fantastic opportunity and was pretty much their dream job. But the user had one bittersweet reality to confront. They mentioned, “I was hoping a part of them would be happy for me, but it doesn’t seem like it.” 

Redditors Chime in on the Dilemma 

The user turned to fellow Redditors for the answers to whether or not their complaints were valid or not. They each chimed in on the alleged dilemma faced by the user and offered advice and suggestions to deal with it. 

One netizen pointed out, “You gave them 6 weeks' notice, and they wanted you to tell them sooner? They are being crazy. You did nothing wrong.” Another mentioned, “If they’re making it hostile, you needn’t stay 6 weeks, and you can feel free to tell them why.” 

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The next one suggested, “I’d tell them you wish them much continued success and walk out the next time they’re throwing a fit over it. Notice is a courtesy, not a requirement.” A confused netizen asked, “They considered you family and a close friend, but continued to underpay you?”

A fifth one mentioned, “They are mistaking employment for a familial lifelong commitment.” A final user stated, “You were being taken advantage of under the guise of being part of the family…”

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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