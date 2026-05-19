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“$6 Fries and $400 Concert Tickets”: Prices Have Gotten So Out of Hand That Reddit Made a List of Everything People Have Quit Buying

6:51 AM CDT on May 19, 2026

Food, Concerts and others that prices ruined

Rising Prices Have People Quitting Fast Food, Cereal and Concert Tickets According to This Viral Reddit Thread.

|Image credits: Pexels/george charry/ready made

A Reddit thread asking users what they have officially stopped buying due to rising prices is drawing attention on r/AskReddit, and the responses covered everything from a $6 side of fries to $400 concert tickets.

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“Side of fries is six bucks now,” one Reddit user wrote.

User alone_unafraid added their own account. “Side of fries if it doesn’t already come with my sandwich or burger (why is it like $6 now???)” they wrote.

Bad Daddy's used to sell "reasonably priced combos," according to another commenter, cml678701. They explained how the company went to à la carte, raised the price of fries to the point that customers stopped ordering them, and now charges a higher price for combos once more.

They admitted a craving pushed them back once, but next month, they said, they will choose McDonald’s instead.

Reddit user Starlightriddlex issued a warning about that. "Good luck," they said, adding that the local McDonald's now charges $6 for a big fry after removing prices off the drive-through board.

Breakfast was next on the list. “Cereal. Wtf? $6‑9???” wrote LeZygo. No-To-Newspeak added, "And the boxes are shrinking in size every day," pointing to packaging that continues to lose ounces while the price on the label either stays the same or increases.

Another user stated that there hasn't been much of a change in the cost of making the cereal. They highlighted the discrepancy between factory and shelf by writing, "And it still only costs them $0.15 to make."

IntentionSafe79 then mocked the labels that wrap those smaller boxes, joking about “ALL NEW ULTRA MEGA PARTY SIZED COMBO BOX” on twenty ounces and “MEGA LARGE FAMILY BOX” on twelve, with a regular box promising “same price, better value!” while, in their words, the contents keep shrinking.

“Chocolate. Price has gone up, quality has gone down,” wrote Void_Bimbo, shifting the focus from breakfast to candy. With cocoa prices up and recipes changing, that complaint has been showing up beyond Reddit as well.

The entire fast-food experience was the tipping point for other people. They wrote, "Fast food. The prices are so stupid that I can go to my locally owned sports bar and get much better food for a comparable price. I can't justify spending that same amount of money for sh*tty food."

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The list then moved on from drive-through orders and groceries to live music. Murloh wrote, "Concert tickets. It's a shame, because I love going to see live music." Another user, DowntownResident993, mentioned stadium concerts that can cost $400 or more while spectators stare at a far-off screen and stated it felt weird to see tours cancelled rather than costs lowered.

Even coffee stopped feeling like an everyday beverage to some. “Coffee from coffee shops,” wrote Avnerd1994. “Because I make a better cup at home for a fraction of the cost.”

The responses kept coming long after the original post, each one adding another item to a list that began with a $6 side of fries and ended up covering most of daily life.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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