DoorDash Driver Scoops Dropped Smoothie Off Floor With Bare Hands—The Internet is Horrified

A video of a DoorDash driver picking up a dropped smoothie on the floor with his bare hands and delivering it to a customer has gone viral on the internet. Viewers are shocked amid rising hygiene concerns.

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While the exact source of the video is unknown, it has gained over a million views. In the surveillance video, a delivery person in a white crewneck appeared to be casually walking with what appeared to be a yellow smoothie and another package.

A DoorDash driver was spotted on surveillance video scooping up a dropped smoothie with his hands and still delivering it to the customer pic.twitter.com/aLuIY2IaMU — Crime Net (@TRIGGERHAPPYV1) May 18, 2026

Suddenly, it falls to the ground, causing a yellow mess. Nearly immediately, the man bent down and was seen scooping as much of the smoothie as possible with his bare hands. He put it back inside the container from which it came.

After realizing that not much could be scooped up, he picked it up along with another package and nonchalantly delivered it to the customer who ordered it. After making the delivery, the man quietly walked away as if nothing had happened.

The Internet responds to the Viral Video of a DoorDash Driver Picking Up a Dropped Smoothie

The video gained significant traction after being shared by an X account, where it drew reactions ranging from hygiene concerns to dark humor. Many responded to the video in shock and wondered who the DoorDash delivery agent was.

A user on X noted, “This is why I never order food on DoorDash; I go and pick it up myself.” Another suggested, “Just go and buy a new cup of smoothie…$5–$10…or inform the client…Gross.”

The next user said, “I can’t imagine some of the horrors people have unwittingly ingested.” One more thought, “Must be why his rating is so high! Gets it done regardless, but it isn’t right.” commenter joked, “Bro added extra ‘Floor’ seasoning.”

A sixth user on X claimed, “OK yeaaa, so new fear unlocked. I’m already sketched out about eating at fast food places, but now I’m never using this app. I’m good lol.” A final netizen mentioned, “It was a human mistake dropping the drink, but you scooping it back into the cup…”

While some expressed serious concern over the hygiene standards, others didn’t think it was that big of a deal and even encouraged others to pick up food themselves.

One such netizen said, “Just go and pick up your own food. Imagine paying 2x the cost of DoorDash just because you can’t be bothered to waddle out of your home…”

Another asked, “Has nobody heard of the five-second rule? This man is a hero for his quick reaction.”

Similarly, one more added, “He saved a perfectly good smoothie from going to waste when there are people out there eating trash.” A final one noted, “You’re taking a chance every time someone orders from these delivery services. A big chance.”

It’s Not Just DoorDashers Doing Some Questionable Things…

Videos similar to these have been circulating on the internet. Separately, another video circulating online shows an alleged DoorDash driver rubbing the sole of his shoe on a food order

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The person recording caught the individual taking off one of his shoes and rubbing the bottom of it on the food. After catching the moment on camera, the person recording decided to confront the person about their actions.

DoorDasher caught putting his shoes on the food before delivering it to customer! This is disgusting behavior pic.twitter.com/e1PAgLdRYv — CONTEXT VIDEOS (@Context2X) May 14, 2026

The driver disputed the accusation and drove away. The clip has since added to a growing body of footage raising questions about food delivery hygiene standards.