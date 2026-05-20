Law School Sweethearts Split After Husband Revealed He Wanted a Non-monogamous Relationship

Law school sweethearts ended their marriage because the husband wanted a non-monogamous relationship. A Reddit forum called ‘Girl Dinner Diaries’ shared the user's story, leaving many heartbroken.

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The woman and her husband met at law school, and dated for five years and later got married. According to the user, the alleged former pair were married for 1.5 years. Things were “easy” for them until the husband dropped a bombshell: he was unsure about being monogamous.

He dropped this news just before their first anniversary, after meeting someone who made him "realize it." Shortly after, she looked back on the good memories made in their home and explained in the post why staying there felt impossible.

The reason it was brought up in the first place was that she felt she was “holding him back” and was going through depression. Moreover, the Redditor wanted proof that he truly couldn’t thrive in a monogamous relationship.

To which the husband confirmed that, despite their short-lived marriage, he still wanted a nonmonogamous relationship. Shortly after, the couple split to their respective family homes with their personal belongings.

The Redditor also looked back over the alleged good memories they had before the cracks in their relationship began. And listed why she couldn’t stomach living at their shared home instead.

She wrote, “We planted that garden, painted those walls, ripped up the carpet, and refinished the floors. It was allegedly to be where we grew old together.”

Reddit Heartbroken on Reading How Law School Sweethearts Were No Longer Together

The story shared on the forum has surpassed 10,000 upvotes and over 1,000 comments from Redditors. Many have expressed their heartbreak after reading the woman’s story. They also encouraged the user and praised her for sharing the story during such a difficult time.

A Reddit user stated, “I don’t know how to say this, but it feels like a bump in your climb, and the height of your hill you are climbing—is way ahead of you.” Another advised, “Feel your feelings and don’t feel bad about it!”

One more said, “I swear if this man comes back in a year or so and says something along the lines of ‘damn I wanna be in a two-person marriage after all’ I will punch him for you.”

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The next one wondered, “Can and will never understand how someone can stand up there and lie to themselves, their new partner, and their entire family on their wedding day, and then suddenly say marriage isn’t for them.”

A fifth commenter wrote, “I hate even more that your heart is broken…I am so, so, so proud of you for knowing what you want and refusing to live a half-life to appease his desires.”

Stories Like This Are Far More Common…

The Reddit Post Is Not the Only Story Like This Going Viral.

Many on X have shared heartbreaking stories. They learned about their partner's desire for a nonmonogamous relationship only after being together for some time.

A netizen on X shared her story. She discovered her husband of five years was getting married to another woman.

Tell me what exactly?



That I was the other woman and never even knew it?



After the call, I opened his wife’s page properly.



That’s when my chest tightened.



She had liked my pictures before.



Old selfies, birthday posts,photos Sam himself took of me. She knew!



This woman had… — Lola? (@ComfortLolaa) May 19, 2026

That woman claimed they had been together for seven years. Like the Redditor, this woman also thought things were completely fine between them. Until it wasn’t.

She noticed a hashtag on Instagram with her husband's name. That led her to look into it further. She found multiple pictures of the other woman with her husband, during the time they were married.

Ultimately, the woman had one thing to say: “I was never the love story…I was just the secret they both learned how to live with.”