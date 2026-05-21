One storytime on TikTok turned a movie night into a grudge that a TikToker still holds 17 years later. In a clip shared by creator @sam_d0ll, the clip centered on a 2009 comedy, Year One, and a boy who thought “meet inside” meant “bring an audience.”

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For a week, she and a classmate messaged back and forth. “Why would you be texting someone for a week who you're not friends with?” she asked her viewers, calling it courting for their era. The plan settled on Year One, a 2009 film she jokingly called a flop or a hit “depending on what you think”.

The boy texted that he would meet her inside the theater instead of outside, a detail she now finds strange but did not question at the time. He sat halfway up, waving, surrounded by “six other guys a year older” than she was, all clustered in one row.

The seat beside him was not clearly saved, the whole group lifted their hands, and the outfit she had fussed over suddenly felt like a costume. “How did I misread this situation so horribly? Why were you fucking texting me for a week, you freak?” she said, remembering the thoughts that crashed through her head.

Walking away became the only option she could think of. She turned around, went straight back down the stairs, and left the theater without sitting. On the sidewalk, she called a friend and blurted, “I'm the biggest tool in the world. He's there with half the graduating class”.

Years later, now 34, she sat in a restaurant with her husband and their baby when the same boy walked over to the table. She said she was bad with faces but knew him instantly. He introduced his wife and said, “She loves your TikTok,” as if the movie night had never existed.

Holding back an urge to pull the wife aside, she kept the smile on. Later, her husband, who noticed strange energy and asked what had happened. “I didn't sleep with him. But worse,” she told him. “I thought we were going on a date to Year One. He shows up with like 12 guys,” she said, laughing that the number inflates every time she tells it.

Went on a date and I came back home after what I thought was a good night, just to realize she blocked me on the gram??? pic.twitter.com/A3EEUjUfFm — YOU ARE UGLY BUT I (@MalumeRichie) May 19, 2026

Her husband told her people sometimes do stupid things at 17 and can grow later. She said she agreed out loud and wants to model kindness for their son, but she also promised herself a future conversation when he grows up.

Commenters were largely unsympathetic toward the boy's behavior. “No, you can't do that at 17 and have it ever be fine if you have not seen the error of your ways and apologized profusely,” one person wrote in the comments.

Another commenter joked that the “alternate view” was that he had generously provided “several options in one date,” while others said they admired that she walked out instead of staying.