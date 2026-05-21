A boyfriend “jumped into action” and helped his TikToker girlfriend finally make contact with her 9 siblings five years after she left her sheltered home. The woman who goes by @audreyinreallife on TikTok credited him and shared the story with her followers.

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The TikToker has been sharing a series of videos talking about her sheltered life in which she and her siblings were largely cut off from the outside world. They were each homeschooled and restricted from making any kind of social contact other than each other at home.

Since leaving that allegedly toxic environment, the TikToker has done her best to maintain contact with her siblings. But her parents have strictly barred the children from speaking to her or reaching out to her via social media.

The woman revealed that before complete radio silence, her siblings had a secret Instagram account through which they’d chat. But after getting caught, any contact ceased. That is, until recently.

The Boyfriend “Jumped Into Action” to Help His Girlfriend Make Contact With Her 9 Siblings

Recently, the TikToker opened up about her upbringing with her boyfriend and told him about her situation with her 9 siblings. Immediately, he “jumped into action” and decided to make it a mission to help his girlfriend.

According to the TikToker, he went to her parents’ neighborhood and began knocking on every single door. He asked each person if they’d either seen or heard anything suspicious about the TikToker’s family.

Her boyfriend also asked about the safety and well-being of her 9 siblings. Every neighbor expressed their own concerns about the children. They said none of the children ever came out of the house she had left years back.

Although her siblings would sometimes be heard playing in the backyard of the home, the neighbors were unable to identify whether things were good or bad. This detail added to her worry. However, there was a concern raised by one of the people the woman’s boyfriend spoke to.

Apparently, one day, an older sibling was seen taking out the trash right outside the home. When a neighbor simply passed by, the kid didn’t approach or greet them. Instead, the child ran back inside as soon as a neighbor made eye contact.

After hearing this, the TikToker was worried that things had gotten worse within her family ever since she “escaped.” She explained, “Because they have adults now, in this situation. And they have no way of knowing that there’s anyone out here to support them if they wanted to leave.”

The Long-Awaited Contact

Years after no contact, both she and her boyfriend felt the need to break the cycle of silence. They decided to finally make contact. Although they did not make direct contact, they made quite an attempt.

Earlier this year, in January, she and her boyfriend decided to drive down to the neighborhood since it was two of her siblings’ birthdays. She filled a bag full of balloons and “100 notes,” each expressing her love for them.

In the note, she also mentioned how much she missed them and encouraged them to reach out to the neighbors if they ever needed anything. The TikToker had given her number to the neighbors in case any of them ever decided to act on it.

The TikToker has shared more videos explaining her circumstances growing up in a sheltered home. She also talked more about her siblings in the other videos, followed by what she and her 9 other siblings have endured. It is unclear whether the effort will lead to a reunion.