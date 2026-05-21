In a viral video captioned “Rip me bc im never leaving my house again,” TikToker @calleighpaige07 explained how a gust of wind pushed her flowy shirt over her head while she posed in her town square.

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The TikToker decided to shoot pictures at the last minute since she liked her attire, so she went out with her boyfriend. She had already shared a few of the pictures on Instagram, describing the ensemble as "adorable."

The weather was very windy and they struggled to get good photos because her hair kept blowing everywhere. After the first couple of pictures, she checked the images and said she looked “so out of place” with hair in her face.

She asked her boyfriend to try again, calling him her “best supporter, best photographer.” They waited for the wind to calm before the next round because she did not want hair blowing into her face or mouth again.

She posed once more, believing that the situation had improved, when the wind died down. At that moment, she recalled, a “huge gust of wind” hit. It caused her very flowy shirt to fly up, and she recalled going “quite literally over the top of my head,” adding that she was glad it did not come off entirely.

Her boyfriend, she said, took one last picture right as the shirt covered her head. She told viewers the photo caught her in an awkward position, around the same time when there were prayer groups on the square. In her words, she “flashed my tatas to them,” then struggled to pull the shirt back down while feeling like every move went wrong.

She said she was "dying laughing" from stress and embarrassment, as her boyfriend laughed from the sidelines and "looked so disappointed." After getting her shirt down, she told him to get in the car. "We're leaving right now," she said, and they left the square.

Later in the clip, she mentioned that the incident took place around 1 p.m. on a Sunday and said the square was very busy. She did get a few cute shots from the session but felt “humiliated,” and added a warning not to wear a flowy shirt on a windy day or take pictures in those conditions.

Charlotte Crosby suffers wardrobe malfunction as a gust of wind blows up her VERY short dress: The Geordie Shore star, 28, may have shown off more than she bargain for when a gust of wind swept up her very short dress as she attended her best pal's… https://t.co/k5fUEMH80x pic.twitter.com/61A9O5KzPn — RushReads (@RushReads) March 16, 2019

Before signing off, she said: “If you were on the square on Sunday and I flashed you, I am so very sorry. That was not my intention,” before saying she is “never wearing a flowy shirt again.”

Under the video on TikTok, viewers described how they would have reacted in the same situation. One top comment read, “I would [sic] cried myself to sleep that night 😭.”

Another person wrote, “this was me when i decided to wear that type of top to a boat show🥴 i have nothing to flash though 🤣✨.” A third user added, “Yeah no I'd leave town and change my name 🤣,” echoing the TikTok creator’s caption about not wanting to leave the house again.