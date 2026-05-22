Woman Out-Earns Her Boyfriend by $20,000 and He Spent the Whole Dinner Joking About It — Reddit Said That Is Not a Joke

A woman who earns roughly $20,000 more than her boyfriend is already wondering whether their relationship has a future. It all happened at a friend's place, where he kept mocking her by calling her his "sugar mama" throughout the evening. At one point, he even joked that he might go to a mutual friend's wedding depending on whether she "let him come."

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She posted about the incident on Reddit's r/GirlDinnerDiaries, describing an evening she said left her questioning the relationship. In the post, she said that it was true that she took care of trips, concert tickets, or dinners that came at a higher price than usual.

According to her post, the arrangement had been an unspoken understanding between them given the income gap, one she said had never been an issue before that evening.

At first, the topic of an upcoming concert came up, and the poster told their friends that they would be going as she had already purchased the tickets. That's when her boyfriend called her his "sugar mama" again and said that he was "just along for the ride."

The pattern continued when a friend's destination wedding in Mexico came up. He told the group he would attend if she "let him come". Later in the night, she ordered a cocktail with her food and earned the "big spender" tag from him.

The repeated remarks had grown uncomfortable enough that she said a friend visibly flinched at one of them.

At the end of the dinner, she booked an Uber for both of them, and only after getting in, she let him know that she would be going home alone and he wasn't invited to spend the night. He called her dramatic and later sent multiple lengthy text messages attempting to explain his behavior. She didn't share more details of his texts but did let the thread know that two of his friends had reached out to her as well and apologized on his behalf.

They said that he indeed was behaving "weird," so she knew "it wasn't just [her]."

Commenters had a lot to say, but the first fact check they did was to confirm that earning an extra $20,000 (which only means $12,000 to $14,000 annual take-home pay) had nothing in common with how a real sugar mama's finances would look. So no, this didn't excuse her boyfriend from contributing, at least in the way he has been doing.

On the question of whether the behavior was acceptable, one commenter wrote, "There's no negotiating that kind of issue. It's a straight-up hell no." Another commenter said they faced something like this in their life, too, and "His pals reaching out to apologize means he probably says stuff to them behind her back too."

When your sugar mama asks for your picture pic.twitter.com/eB5S1klfqA — Ayômîde ? (@Haryormdey4u) May 15, 2026

By the end of her post, the poster mentioned that she wasn't sure if the situation warranted "a breakup or a fight," but she just didn't want to sleep next to him. "The jokes were embarrassing but calling me dramatic for having feelings about it? Nah," she decided.

The poster ended this rough night with the picture of crispy salmon rice that she shared in this post. "It's fine," she added, and mentioned that she was also watching some TV reruns to feel better.