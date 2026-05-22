Gas Station Cashier Refused to Sell a Pregnant Woman Cheetos She Had Walked Through the Rain to Buy — Reddit Is Outraged

A pregnant woman was shamed for buying Cheetos when she was craving them. The woman claimed to be 38 weeks pregnant, which is a full-term pregnancy. She shared her account on Reddit's r/GirlDinnerDiaries, where it drew an outpouring of reactions.

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The soon-to-be mother was on her lunch break at work when she decided to grab a quick bite to eat. Despite the rain, she walked to a nearby gas station to satisfy a craving for Cheetos.

She said, “I was craving them and have been pretty stressed.” After making it to her destination, drenched in the rain, all she wanted was to bite into the beloved snack. She grabbed her packet and checked out.

At the register, she was served by an older man who initially refused to ring up her purchase. He argued that the snack was apparently unhealthy for her unborn child.

The Cashier Refused to Budge on Selling Her the Cheetos—But Caved In the End

Initially, the woman thought he was joking and brushed off the comment. He was serious as he refused to scan the item when she came to pay, he asked if she wanted a trail mix instead.

Still wet from the rain, she rested her hand on her belly and told the cashier that her baby was craving it. The cashier refused to budge. Aiming his comments to the unborn child, he said, “Only the best for the baby.”

This woman certainly had a craving and did not want to leave without the packet of Cheetos. So, she explained to the cashier that she’d walked in the rain to buy it. The cashier deflected the thought and zeroed in on the fact that she didn’t have an umbrella.

Ultimately, he seemingly rang it up and asked her to pay for it. When the woman offered her card, he claimed it wasn’t working. But since she luckily had some cash on her, she paid for it and left.

In the aftermath, the woman had one thing to say: “I have never in a million years thought I’d encounter anything like that in the wild. I’m a little in shock.” Despite the encounter, the upside for the woman was that the Cheetos were good.

Reddit Had Mixed Thoughts for When the Pregnant Woman Was Shamed

Since sharing her story on the popular Reddit forum called ‘Girl Dinner Diaries,’ the post has sparked quite a conversation among netizens. Many were outraged at the behavior of the cashier, and others had creative responses to the situation.

One commenter wrote, “I’d start eating the Cheetos in the store and get the dust all over everything before leaving.”

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Another said, “Yeah, that was really not okay.” A third one said, “I would have grabbed two more bags out of spite.” A fourth stated, “Pregnant or not, never shame someone for Cheetos consumption.”

One commenter wrote, “Never deny a pregnant girl’s craving, especially if she walked there! Send her with another bag home.” The next one said, “Glad you enjoyed your snack even though you had to fight for it.”

A final one claimed in disbelief, “My jaw is on the floor. I can’t believe the cashier did that.” Many continued to share their disbelief and creative responses in the aftermath of the incident.